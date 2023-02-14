British embassy spy for Russia: I wanted to embarrass my bosses, not betray my country

David Ballantyne Smith taking a video of the CCTV monitors in the British embassy security kiosk - PA

A British embassy spy has claimed he was a spoiled “brat” who wanted to teach his bosses a lesson, not betray his country, when he handed state secrets to Russia.

David Ballantyne Smith, 58, exploited his role as a security guard at Britain’s embassy in Berlin to leak sensitive information including the details and activities of UK agents to military officials at the Russian embassy.

Ahead of his sentencing for eight breaches of the Official Secrets Act, Smith told the Old Bailey he began stockpiling and photographing classified documents as he struggled with depression after his wife moved to Ukraine in 2018.

He described how, in his solitude, he began delving into conspiracy theories such as Alex Jones’s Infowars website and David Icke’s blog, while drinking seven pints of beer on his days off.

His depression deepened further when the Covid-19 lockdown began and he could no longer travel to visit his wife, when his loneliness became so acute he started regularly talking to himself.

Smith has pleaded guilty to the charges, but is contesting the prosecution’s case that he was acting to harm Britain, instead arguing that he was simply a disgruntled employee.

An undated handout still issued by the Metropolitan Police of David Ballantyne Smith during his meeting with 'Irina' as part of an undercover MI5 sting - PA

He was snared by an undercover MI5 sting which involved an approach from a woman posing as a Russian intelligence officer called “Irina”, as well as a bogus meeting between British officials and a purported Russian traitor called “Dmitry” staged at the British embassy.

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Smith apologised for his actions, saying he was “disgusted” at himself and claimed it was “the alcohol talking” when he filmed a video of sensitive documents at the embassy and wrote two letters to Russian military officials.

He said: “I just wanted to give the embassy a bit of a slap because I did not think it was treating me very well.

“I did not intentionally do it, I did not set out to harm anyone in any way - I just had a bit of a grievance and I wanted to embarrass the embassy in any way that I could.”

‘I was bullied by consulate staff’

He claimed that the embassy had not provided him with adequate support when he reported his mental health struggles and said there was “bullying” by consulate staff.

“Living on my own, the sense of what I felt at the time, just being ignored. Drinking all the time, the depression, the fact I had been to my employer, asked for help, and they did not really do anything for me. I was angry,” he said.

“Call that spoiled child, obstinate prat maybe – I was full of my own self-importance.

“I wanted to teach the embassy a lesson.”

He added: “I have let myself down, I have let everyone down and I have let my country down.”

However, under cross-examination, Smith denied that he was receiving cash from the Russian embassy and insisted his contact extended no further than the two letters he sent to military officials.

He told the court that cash found in his Potsdam apartment - including eight 100 Euro notes - instead came from the military paraphernalia he was selling at a local flea market, which also explained why he stopped withdrawing money from his bank account.

Smith further claimed he had known all along that “Irina” was a British spy when he was approached, because she had a British accent and he was simply “playing her at her own game” by agreeing to talk to her.

He told the court that the details of British officials in sensitive roles that he disclosed to the Russians would not have been anything they did not already know.

But Alison Morgan KC, prosecuting, responded: “You knew perfectly well that if you gave this information to (the Russians) you would put their lives at risk.”

Smith was born in Paisley, Scotland and served in the RAF for 12 years. He had a daughter with his first wife in 1989, before marrying his Ukrainian wife Svetlana in 2002 and eventually taking the embassy job in 2016.

Giving evidence, he denied prosecutors’ claims that he had strong anti-UK views and supported Vladimir Putin. Ms Morgan told the court on Monday that Smith was found to have a cartoon of the Russian president holding the severed head of Angela Merkel, the former German chancellor, in his work locker.

Following his arrest by German police, a search of his flat in Potsdam uncovered a large Russian Federation flag, various Russian books, a Soviet military hat, a Communist toy Lada car and a life-size cuddly Russian toy Rottweiler dog sporting a military hat.

Smith faces up to 14 years in prison when he is sentenced at the Old Bailey on Friday.