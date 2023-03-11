If the British economy can’t pay better wages, then it must shrink

Phillip Inman
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Rob Pinney/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Rob Pinney/Getty Images

Some of Britain’s biggest industries need to shrink and they need to start thinking about how to do it now.

Hospitality is one. Manufacturing could be another. These sectors are among many to say they cannot find the workers they need at the price they have traditionally paid.

With more than 1m advertised jobs unfilled, it has become a major problem holding back the economy.

If the workers are needed, the obvious answer is to ditch the “tradition” and pay them more. And if significant pay rises are out of the question, employers could offer flexible working, more exciting career prospects and better pensions.

Yet these demands are deemed unacceptable by the industries’ bosses, who fear they will increase their overheads, push up prices more than they already have, and drive customers away.

That raises the prospect of record vacancy rates for several years to come as companies soldier on, delaying projects and demanding overtime from existing staff, rather than sacrificing some of their profits to increase pay – and if that isn’t possible, pack up the business.

This year, thousands of firms will be driven to the wall, whether they want to get creative about filling job vacancies or not, because there is one arm of the state alive to the problem, and it is using the bluntest of instruments to make a difference.

Policymakers at the Bank of England want the UK economy to “shrink to fit” and have consistently raised interest rates for more than a year now to achieve that aim. They may do it again when they next meet later this month. A majority of the central bank’s monetary policy committee, which sets UK interest rates, have argued that a labour market that has too few workers chasing too many jobs is a recipe for high inflation, and that won’t do.

As with all economic questions, there is more than one answer. In this instance, employers could be urged to increase the supply of labour by training workers, giving them the skills they need.

But training has proved to be beyond most employers, and the government for that matter. The skills training budget has increased recently, but only back to where it was a decade ago when adjusted for inflation. The government’s apprenticeship levy was, and is, a farce, and is little used.

Employers, left to their own devices, are wary. They don’t want to pay for training until the labour market is in balance again, because they fear whoever they train will just decamp to another employer that doesn’t train workers and can therefore afford to pay higher wages.

This is where a government could step in, shoving aside the Bank of England and its jobs destruction agenda. Ministers could impose stricter employment rules and then subsidise those industries they like, while leaving others at the mercy of the market.

For instance, going back to the first example, hospitality could be left to fend for itself, while manufacturing businesses are handed extra subsidies. These subsidies would allow factory owners to retrain redundant hotel, bar and restaurant workers – not to work a lathe necessarily, but to join the admin, IT or marketing teams.

Of course there is little to attract a hotel worker to the manufacturing sector when at the moment they probably have a laugh with customers, enjoy flexible working arrangements and have an easy path into management if they want it.

The manufacturing sector is weighed down by rigid structures and union rules devised in the early 20th century. Professional institutes connected to manufacturing are much the same, which is why they cannot attract engineers.

Jeremy Hunt may try to alleviate the burden on businesses in his budget speech this week with proposals to attract parents and older workers back into the labour market while also relaxing the quotas for foreign workers. It’s a “bit of everything” plan that means the chancellor can avoid taking sides.

Related: Healthcare staff shortage main factor in near-record job vacancies

But it’s also a recipe for allowing zombie businesses – those that can just about make ends meet – to soldier on. And a recipe for making the taxpayer fund broad, unfocused subsidies that do little more than counter the extra costs of borrowing imposed by the Bank of England.

If coffee shops can only stay in business by hiring foreign workers, who are willing to accept wages below what their UK counterparts need for a decent standard of living, then maybe we need to cope with fewer coffee shops. The same goes for hotels, gyms and other non-essential parts of the economy.

The former chair of the Migration Advisory Committee, Alan Manning, has argued strongly that labour shortages “are almost always caused by poor pay and conditions”. It’s a message the chancellor should heed.

Latest Stories

  • Lachlan Murdoch on Dominion’s Fox News Lawsuit: ‘It’s Not About the Law’

    Fox News is currently being sued by Dominion for spreading false information about the 2020 presidential election.

  • Signs You Are Saving More Than You Need for Retirement

    Conventional wisdom is to start saving early for retirement and be consistent with it. Given inflation and economic concerns, 90% of seniors say there is a retirement crisis in the country, according...

  • U.S. House Republican hardliners unveil spending demands for raising debt ceiling

    The caucus of at least 37 members, which can stymie legislation in the narrowly divided House of Representatives, issued a position paper that would keep defense spending flat and reset nondefense discretionary spending at pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels while holding annual spending growth to 1%. Biden's proposal and the hardline response are just early salvos in a budget negotiation that has higher-than-usual stakes because House Republicans have said they will not vote to lift the nation's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling unless Biden agrees to spending cuts.

  • Stocks tumble as Wall Street wonders what will break next

    NEW YORK (AP) — Fear rattled Wall Street, and stocks tumbled Friday on worries about what’s next to break under the weight of rising interest rates following the biggest U.S. bank failure in nearly 15 years. The S&P 500 dropped 1.4% to cap its worst week since September. That’s despite a highly anticipated report on Friday showing pay raises for workers are slowing and other signals Wall Street wants to see of cooling pressure on inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 345 points, or 1.

  • Biden says 'wacko liberal guy' Ronald Reagan had a higher corporate tax rate than the US has right now

    President Biden wants to raise taxes on corporations and billionaires, but Republicans are unlikely to go for it.

  • Campa Cola: Iconic Indian soft drink set to make a comeback

    Campa Cola was a popular soda in the 1970s and 80s, but eventually lost out to international cola brands.

  • Wall Street's 4 top banks just had $55 billion wiped off their market value in a single day

    JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley saw $55 billion wiped off their combined market capitalization on Thursday.

  • Oil prices could jump 17% by summer as crude has now bottomed out, top shale CEO says

    "The question is when do we break out? I predict sometime this summer we'll break past $80 WTI on the way to $90 a barrel."

  • Nissan's electric comeback stalled by Ariya woes

    STORY: The Ariya was going to drive Nissan's comeback charge in electric vehicles,But it turns out problems have hit its expensive high-tech production line, and slowed delivery of the car.That's according to four sources close to the matter.The Ariya was unveiled three years ago to strong reviews, and was Nissan's first all-new global car in five years.But the sources say production is running at least a third below plan.That has kept the Ariya from being shipped to new customers.Two sources said production faced problems with the highly automated 'intelligent factory' manufacturing system at one of its plants in Japan.The 'intelligent factory' Ariya line was built with an initial investment of $243 million.The system is supposed to allow Nissan to produce cars with different powertrains on the same line.One source said implementation had proven "an extremely high challenge".In a statement, Nissan said Ariya production had faced challenges.It included semiconductor supply shortages, disruptions in component shipments and the factory's paint line. Nissan said it was working to fully regain production capacity at the plant.Now analysts say the shortfall is a lost chance to build on the positivity around the Ariya.It was due to test demand for the first of 19 new EVs Nissan plans to roll out by 2030.The setbacks have also hurt the Japanese automaker's plans for growth in electric car sales.Nissan was an early pioneer in the EV market before Tesla raced ahead and dominated the sector.

  • CERAWEEK-Keystone pipeline oil flows won't change after US order to cut pressure, CEO says

    Oil flows on TC Energy's Keystone pipeline will not change after the U.S. pipeline regulator said it would require the company to reduce pressure following a 13,000-barrel oil spill in Kansas in December, Chief Executive François Poirier told Reuters on Thursday. Keystone has already been operating within the requirements of the new order from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA), Poirier said in an interview. The Canadian pipeline operator completed a controlled restart of the 622,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) pipeline to Cushing, Oklahoma, on Dec. 29 last year, returning it to service after a 21-day outage following the biggest U.S oil spill in nine years.

  • Will it take market crash for Congress to raise debt limit?

    There's one way to force President Joe Biden and Congress to solve the looming crisis over the debt limit: a financial market crash. “For that drama not ending in tragedy, key actors have to play their roles,” said Daleep Singh, who was Biden's national security adviser for international economics and deputy director of the National Economic Council.

  • Sustained jobs growth could push BoC to raise rates again, economists warn

    OTTAWA — Employment in Canada showed modest growth in February after months of strong jobs gains, raising concerns that a bustling labour market could lead to more interest rate hikes. In its labour force survey Friday, Statistics Canada said the economy added 22,000 jobs last month, with employment up in the private sector. The federal agency said the country's unemployment rate held steady at five per cent, hovering near record-lows. The bulk of the job gains were made in health care and socia

  • Federal Court approves 'historic' $2.8 billion residential schools settlement

    VANCOUVER — A Federal Court judge has approved a $2.8-billion settlement agreement between the Canadian government and plaintiffs representing 325 First Nations whose members went to residential schools. Justice Ann Marie McDonald said in her ruling issued Thursday that the settlement is intended to help take steps to reverse the losses of language, culture and heritage through an Indigenous-led not-for-profit body. "This settlement is historic both in terms of the quantum of the settlement and

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapses as contagion sends global stocks reeling

    The biggest US banking failure since the financial crisis has triggered a sell-off in global markets amid fears about contagion.

  • Cate Blanchett's Career In Photos

    There’s no doubt about it—Cate Blanchett is a Hollywood icon. From her ability to take on a diverse range of roles to her elegant style, there is truly no one like her. Blanchett, who was born in Melbourne, discovered her love of performing arts when she was a teen.

  • Top 10 US Cities for Retirement in 2023

    From mountains to beaches and countrysides, settle in for a well-deserved rest in these top cities for retirement. Ranking No. 1 for retirement cities in the United States in 2022, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, tops our list thanks to its beautiful rolling farmlands and affordability. Throw in all four seasons, and Lancaster becomes the perfect place to retreat.

  • Bob Iger admits Disney theme park pricing moves were 'a little too aggressive'

    Iger also acknowledged that the initial $6.99 monthly fee for streaming service Disney+ was too low. Now the company is looking to cut its streaming losses.

  • With Retail Theft Rampant, Will New Deterrents at Walmart, CVS and More Drive Consumers Away?

    Retail shrink, or company inventory lost to causes other than sales, has risen to an unprecedented level, causing some of the trade's biggest corporations to implement extra in-store anti-theft...

  • Dow falls 543 points as US stocks slide ahead of important February jobs report

    Major indexes reversed early gains to end lower for the day. Bank stocks were battered as Silvergate's implosion and SVB losses rattled the market.

  • GE chief says premature to talk about 2025-26 engine supplies

    General Electric Co Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Thursday it was "premature" to talk about engine production volumes for 2025 and 2026, but dismissed speculation about a rift with planemakers on jetliner production plans. Culp was speaking after GE said it was aligned with Boeing and Airbus on demand for LEAP jet engines through the end of 2024, adding that 2025 supplies were still being discussed as part of a standard process. The stance of engine makers on production is widely watched because Europe's Airbus, the world's largest planemaker ahead of Boeing Co , has been struggling to win support from some suppliers for part of a record plan to increase jet output by 2026.