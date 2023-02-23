British drivers have been betrayed in the electric car race

A Tesla Inc. Model S at a electric vehicle (EV) charging station in London - Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Some rare good news for would-be car owners: second-hand car price rises have finally stalled. After seeing sharp increases for much of last year, inflation for the UK’s most popular second-hand cars slowed markedly at the end of the year from more than 9pc in the third quarter of 2022 to just 0.2pc in the final three months of the year.

This may partly explain why more than a fifth of drivers – 22pc, the same proportion as in 2022 – plan to buy a car this year, according to a survey by the AA.

Given the cost of living squeeze on disposable incomes, it is another reason to think that Britain may not just avoid the longest recession in its history, as boldly predicted by the Bank of England, but escape one altogether.

Yet within the AA’s research lurk worrying signs that enthusiasm for electric cars is waning. The proportion of would-be buyers eyeing an electric model has dipped from 25pc to 18pc.

This tallies with official figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) showing that electric models accounted for just 13pc of all new cars sold in January, compared to an average of 17pc during the whole of 2022.

Ditto further AA data revealing that of all the searches made on its used-car website in the last three months of 2022, just 4.8pc were for electric cars, a steep fall from 11.2pc during the same period in 2021.

There are several possible reasons for this including the diverging costs of running an electric model with a petrol or diesel one. Soaring energy bills have coincided with falling petrol prices, and with household electricity prices set to rise sharply when government support is wound down in April, running an electric model is set to become even more expensive.

But it’s far from the only factor. If fears are correct that the electric car market is stalling, then much of the blame has to be laid, once again, squarely at the door of a Government that abandoned any pretence of a coherent industrial strategy long ago.

Britain, remember, has one of the most ambitious net zero targets in the world, despite contributing just 1pc of total greenhouse gases, compared with China that is responsible for 30pc, the US – 14pc, and India, which accounts for 7pc.

The UK also has one of the most aggressive targets for running petrol and diesel models off the road with an outright ban on the sale of new internal combustion engine vehicles from the end of the decade.

And yet it is emphatically failing to put in place the infrastructure or provide the state support required to enable drivers to make the shift so that its ambitious green agenda can stand any chance of being fulfilled.

Take charging points. The Department for Transport has said that it wants 300,000 public chargers in operation by the time its ban on new petrol and diesel cars comes into force in 2030. Yet in 2022 it managed to install fewer than 9,000, taking the UK total to around 37,000, which means at current rates it will be another 25 years at least before it reaches the number the Government says is needed.

Electric car charging at a charging point around Archway area - Victor Huang / iStock Editorial

Nor are public charging points keeping pace with registrations. As electric car sales have gathered momentum in recent years, the ratio of chargers to cars has worsened significantly, from one per 16 cars in 2020 to one per 30 cars in 2022. Images of frustrated EV owners queuing out of the car park of service stations around the country last Christmas are testament to the acute shortage.

There is also a dearth of rapid and ultra-rapid chargers, which are needed to combat range anxiety and convince people that they can make longer journeys quickly and easily without being stuck for hours at a motorway petrol station in order to be able to continue their journey. Faster chargers currently account for just a fifth of all the network and are being rolled out at a slower rate, according to the RAC.

Add to all that the massive disparity between the number of charging points in London and the rest of the UK, and you can quickly understand why the AA recently warned of a risk that “more people will hang on to older combustion engine cars long past 2030”.

Nearly a third of charging points are in London, with Westminster alone having more than Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle upon Tyne, Leeds, Sheffield and Birmingham combined.

It’s not just chargers where we have a huge deficit. Britain lacks the battery factories required to support the car industry’s transition, it has no scrappage scheme for petrol models, and tax exemptions for electric vehicles are ending, but that one statistic alone destroys the myth that Britain is serious about electrification.

Swathes of the British public are already hugely sceptical about the costs involved in buying and running electric cars, not to mention the practicalities. The Government’s shortcomings will undermine confidence even further, pushing back the shift years, if not decades, as drivers become increasingly disillusioned and frustrated at the lack of progress.

Not for the first time when it comes to technological prowess, others put the UK to shame. China has been building charging infrastructure with such fury that the province of Guangdong has more chargers than the whole of the US. Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s new $370bn green subsidy regime is upending the economics of gas guzzling in its spiritual home. In the electric car race, Britain is stuck firmly in the slow lane.