British iPhone designer Sir Jony Ive explores plan for AI gadget

Sir Jony Ive designed the iPhone, iPod and the MacBook during his tenure at Apple - Fiona Hanson

Sir Jony Ive defined the smartphone era with his design for the iPhone – now he could do the same for artificial intelligence.

The British designer, who was behind some of Apple’s most iconic devices, is working with the creator of ChatGPT to develop a new AI gadget.

OpenAI founder Sam Altman has reportedly drafted in Sir Jony to work on “AI hardware”, according to technology website The Information.

The pair are said to be discussing what an AI device could look like and are seeking as much as $1bn in funding for the project, according to the Financial Times.

SoftBank chief executive Masayoshi Son is said to be involved in the funding discussions.

Sir Jony, who was chief design officer at Apple from 1997 until 2019, is widely regarded as one of the most influential designers of this century. As well as designing the iPhone, iPod and the MacBook, the 56-year-old created King Charles III’s coronation emblem and has been working with Ferrari on the design of an electric sports car.

A royal favourite, the Londoner also designed the Terra Carta Seal on behalf of the King, which is awarded to companies that commit to significant action to reduce CO2 emissions over the next decade.

Mr Altman and Sir Jony have worked together in the past. Both are directors of US venture fund Churchill Capital.

Sir Jony designed King Charles III’s coronation emblem - Getty Images

The two were separately approached by Saudi Arabia to become members of an advisory board for the country’s $500bn (£412bn) Neom megacity project, although they distanced themselves from the country after the murder of dissident Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in late 2018.

It is unclear what an AI device might look like but Mr Altman has already launched one piece of hardware this year influenced by the technology.

His company Worldcoin has built a gadget called the Orb that scans people’s irises. Mr Altman believes the database of irises will help people protect their identities online as AI makes fraud more prevalent.

One of Mr Ive’s proteges at Apple, Thomas Meyerhoffer, is Worldcoin’s lead designer.

Bola Rotibi, head of enterprise research at CCS Insight, said it was “no surprise” that Sir Jony and Mr Altman were in discussions.

She said: “I suspect that [the device] will have a dedicated focus, likely to target specific industries such as healthcare and manufacturing firms.”

Like the iPhone, a new AI gadget could “kick start a highly dynamic market and create a new competitive front,” Ms Rotibi said.

OpenAI did not respond to requests for comment. Sir Jony could not be reached for comment.

