The British dairy farmer shaking up the milk world

98 per cent – the proportion of us who have milk in the fridge. Milk is everywhere.

Twelve and a half billion litres is a lot of milk. So much, in fact, that were you a giant cat, using Wembley Stadium as your bowl, there would be enough for 11 brim-high refills. For ordinary-sized Britons, meanwhile, this vast amount – the quantity of milk produced each year by our island’s 1.9 million dairy cows – equates to an annual consumption of 185 litres, roughly a pint a day, for every man, woman and child.

On a hillside farm in Dorset, just 220 of these cows produce a little less than a million litres a year – a mere 0.006424 per cent of the nation’s output. Even so their owner, Oliver Hemsley – a man used to taking on the established order and winning – thinks he and his herd can revolutionise the dairy industry as we know it.

It is the smell that provides the first great clue to his methods: not the pungent pee-laced tang of ammonia, so common around livestock farms, but the sweet smell of silage – summer grass pickled and preserved, like fruits in a jar, to last out the winter’s bleakness. Most farmers supplement grass with protein-rich cattle ‘cake’ or cow ‘nuts’ to feed their animals. Not here. On Hollis Mead Dairy Farm, set across an escarpment of land a few miles south of Sherborne, Hemsley only feeds his cows grass grown free of pesticides, insecticides and herbicides. In the summer they wander the 1,500 acres of pasture that Hemsley has gradually acquired over the last two decades. On a fine day, he insists you can see the sea off Chesil Beach and the Jurassic Coast.

Grass-fed, his cows produce about 12 litres of milk a day each, compared with 40 litres for what he calls 'industrial cows'

But this is not a fine day. At 800ft, it is hard to know whether we are being rained on or simply inside the clouds themselves. Visibility is so limited that the rich green of the fields into which the herd will soon be released after wintering indoors is quickly swallowed up by the mists.

Yet Hemsley, 60, striding energetically around his domain, does not allow the soaking weather to dampen his enthusiasm. ‘We’ve planted 20km of hedges, hawthorn, blackthorn, beech, hazel, dog rose,’ he says, striding up to an avenue of saplings. ‘It makes such a difference to birds and mice and everything else.’

But if life is easier for wildlife, enclosed spaces make business harder for farmhands operating the giant lawnmowers (known as foragers) that gather the grass for silage. Hemsley doesn’t mind. The environment is his priority, fruit of a love of the natural world instilled in him during childhood birdwatching walks with his mother. It is a passion that he shares with countless other activists. The difference is that Hemsley is no do-gooding, yurt-dweller lamenting economic growth; he is a fiercely competitive City heavyweight who set up Numis stockbrokers and now reckons there is a good-old capitalist buck to be made from producing what he calls the ‘Château Lafite of milk’, while changing farming for the better.

The UK produces roughly a pint a day, for every man, woman and child

‘We built all this,’ he says, spinning on his heel and pointing out not just the neat, clean barns where the cows overwinter and the milking parlour, but also the on-site creamery where dairy employees (there are 12, he hopes for many more in future) in hairnets, white wellies and lab coats store the milk in vats and syphon some off to turn into cream, ‘Greek-style’ yogurt, and a variety of cheeses, some laced with truffle oil.

As we wander among the pristine machinery, I can’t help asking how much it all cost. Hemsley responds by holding out the palm of his hand, extending all five fingers significantly. ‘Five million?’

He nods. ‘My wife thinks I’m mad. Absolutely mad.’ Not that her view prevents Charlotte, known as Charlie, who has been married to Hemsley for 30 years and with whom he has three grown-up children, from being occasionally pressed into service in the venture’s cheese-making operation.

We cast off our welly boots and head to a small office where stickers are being stuck on dozens of boxes. Mail Order. Hemsley takes the opportunity to explain his business plan. ‘I don’t want you to think that this is a rich man’s hobby,’ he says. ‘This is about building something.’ He needn’t have mentioned it, for there is nothing about his manner to suggest the dilettante. Quite the opposite. As if to underscore that, he runs through the figures. ‘I want a £3 million turnover and £1 million profit a year. We can definitely do it.’ Currently the farm is more or less breaking even. But it is when he begins to compare other figures – production not profit – with those of traditional dairy farmers that the scale of his ambition becomes truly apparent.

The milk business is worth about £4.4 billion a year

For him, less is more. Grass-fed, his cows produce about 12 litres of milk a day each, compared with 40 litres for what he calls ‘industrial cows’. Yet while typical farmers get around 40p a litre from supermarkets for their milk, he wants, across his product range, to hit £3 a litre. On the Hollis Mead website, a litre of whole organic milk will cost £3.50, compared to around £1 at Tesco. What’s the upside for the shopper, I ask? ‘I have to get people to understand that there is a radical difference in taste,’ he says, also talking evangelically of the health benefits to ‘you, the cow and the environment’ of his ‘extensive’, rather than ‘intensive’ farming. ‘If we can’t do that we’re wasting our breath frankly.’ In his head, online sales will make up a third of his £3 million target; sales to hotels and shops another third; with the final tranche from selling excess grass fodder. He reckons he’ll get there in three years, whatever other farmers might think. ‘They’ll think I’m mad until they don’t. They’re part of an [industrial farming] system that I’d rather didn’t exist. But if we create a brand and it really works, we might persuade them to farm on a similar basis. That’s what success looks like. Besides, I never really worried about what other people think in any sphere.’

That was certainly the case in the pre-Big Bang City, where old-school contacts still mattered and he thrived despite not having gone to university. Or more recently, as a pro-Brexit figure in a City which was generally horrified by the prospect. Looking back on his early career now, it seems obvious to say that he was driven by the desire to make money, both in its guise as coin of the realm and marker of success, after having grown up in Rutland, son of a pig farmer, surrounded by wealth but being ‘relatively poor’. And that need to prove himself certainly explains the diamond-hard edge that still lies beneath the easy charm, as if the country squire – farmer, foxhunter, angler – is somehow only a part he plays. When I ask him whether his grammar school education or his driven personality mattered most in his success he replies: ‘I just wanted to win.’

As we finish our visit of the farm, I check my phone to find the Swiss banking system on the verge of collapse. He seems to fizz with delight at the prospect. At such moments, he admits even he wonders what he is doing surrounded by cows. ‘There’s definitely an element of “what am I doing here?”’ For moments of collapse and failure were always, for him, moments of maximum opportunity, the moments to capitalise on the weakness of others. ‘There’s a joy, isn’t there, when they’re defenestrated.’

Today, there are about 7,500 dairy farmers in the UK

He started Numis in 1990, in his mid-20s, after ‘hitting a brick wall’ trying to get into an investment bank, ‘because I didn’t have a degree, right?’ Was that a punchy thing to do, so young? ‘Very punchy.’ By then he’d already worked for five or six years in insurance at Lloyd’s of London, joining as a photocopier assistant. But the stock market was where he was in his element. ‘I really loved it, the trading, the way stocks move, how they’re analysed. So interesting. And I couldn’t get in. So I started my own stockbroking firm.’

And just a couple of years after Numis was born, Lloyd’s connections proved crucial. A series of disasters in the late ’80s and early ’90s had left many insurers financially reeling. Hemsley helped them turn to the market to raise capital. ‘And most stockbrokers hadn’t got any knowledge of Lloyd’s at all. So that was great. We raised 50 million.’ Having been frozen out, Hemsley was very much in. ‘The thing that Lloyd’s taught me was to put your foot on the accelerator when it was tough,’ he says. ‘That’s when you can really make enormous market-share gains.’ If he is a contrarian, then, it is because being so has made him very rich. When he stepped down as CEO in 2016, he was earning almost £900,000 a year, and owned a stake in Numis worth around £20 million.

Perhaps that is why he thinks he can win his big dairy bet. After all, it is a time when many traditional farmers, complaining of higher costs and lower prices, are getting out. In 2016, according to the Agriculture & Horticulture Development Board, there were 13,227 dairy farmers in the United Kingdom. Today, that figure is about 7,500. It’s a tough time to be in the business. No wonder Hemsley sniffs opportunity, especially given its other vital statistic: 98 per cent – the proportion of us who have milk in the fridge. Milk is everywhere. Business may not be booming but it’s still worth about £4.4 billion a year.

And the organic grass-only diet of his herd brings a host of benefits, Hemsley says. He uses ‘hardly any’ antibiotics or wormer, ‘because you only get real worm trouble if there are too many cows on too small an area for too long’. That’s hardly a problem for him. ‘Normally you have four cows to an acre,’ says Ian Andrews, Hemsley’s farm manager. ‘We’ve got more than four acres per cow.’ It also gets round the sustainability concerns associated with soya feeds. ‘A lot of people still think soya is the best way of getting in high levels of protein,’ says Tim Davies, a specialist in bovine nutrition with Kite Consulting. ‘But new research is that you need less protein.’ That research shows that silage retains more energy than previously thought, allowing the cow to generate its own microbial proteins. ‘That reduces nitrogen emissions, ammonia emissions,’ says Davies. ‘What you put in explains what you get out.’ Grass, he notes, can perform ‘like rocket fuel’.

'Since the war we've obviously had significant population growth,' says Hemsley. 'So obviously, you need higher food production.

‘Since the war we’ve obviously had significant population growth,’ says Hemsley. ‘So obviously, you need higher food production. But on the other hand, you can still farm in a way that doesn’t kill everything.’ He laments ‘chemicals sprayed on to the land, ending up in watercourses. That cannot be good for us.’ Far better to sow disease-resistant GM crops. What about prices? ‘You say, “Oh the cost of living crisis.” The crisis is nature. We need to spend more, not less, on food.’ It should, he adds, be priced ‘radically differently from how it’s priced now. Radically.’ Which, at a time when food prices have increased by 19 per cent in a year, may be easy for a multimillionaire to say. But part of Hemsley’s charm is precisely that he does not soft-soap. The real danger, he says, is not cost but dairy suffering a reputational collapse as ‘the industrialisation of farming… feeds this idea to more and more people that cows are bad for the planet’.

And from greenhouse gas cow farts to the culling of bull calves to antibiotic- use breeding bug resistance, to barn-reared animals that never go outside, it’s true that dairy increasingly courts negative headlines. Numbers of vegans are rising rapidly, if from a low base, and now stand at between two and three per cent of the UK population. In polls, vegans overwhelmingly say that animal welfare and environmental impact are the two principal reasons they no longer consume dairy produce. All that in an industry in which, as Davies says, ‘most farmers love their cows more than their wives’. It is a broken economic model that pushes them to extremes, says Hemsley. Supermarkets, he says ‘are very good at what they do. Unfortunately they’re immensely destructive to local, smaller purveyors, and they’re immensely destructive to pricing, which ultimately is immensely destructive to nature. For the sake of the consumer they’re destroying the planet.’

That’s why he is determined to find a new economic model that works, not ‘a theme park with grants’ as he calls the rethink of intensive dairy farming at Knepp Estate in Sussex made famous by Isabella Tree’s book Wilding. ‘The grants are the only thing that really make it work, as well as theme park income,’ Hemsley says. ‘But it’s not really about farming.’ He warms to his theme as we climb into the car so he can drive me back to the station. ‘I want to be able to demonstrate that you can farm profitably in a way which is going to produce plenty of food. I certainly don’t decry rewilding, but that’s not going to feed us.’

He is going to feed me, though. I return laden with Hollis Mead goodies: some Brie, rich yellow butter, four litres – £14 worth! – of milk. The next day, remembering his exhortation about staking the future of his farm, and his invested millions, on ‘a radical difference in taste’, I nervously unwrap the cheese. Will it really be so much better than the competition, that it can sustain an entire reformation of farming? There’s only one way to find out. I smear a healthy dollop on a cracker and open my mouth…