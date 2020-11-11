British Cycling coach Kevin Stewart sacked for ‘inappropriate relationships with riders’

British Cycling has sacked one of its leading coaches for a series of offences, including a “long-term pattern of inappropriate relationships with riders”.

In the latest scandal to rock the governing body, Kevin Stewart, the coach to six-time Olympic gold medallist Jason Kenny, was axed just eight months out from the Tokyo Olympics.

While an investigation into Stewart found no physical relationship with any rider, he was released for a series of offences, including “serious inappropriate use of electronic communication” and “actions bringing British Cycling into disrepute”.

In a statement, Stewart said: “I wholeheartedly apologise to the team for my actions, which I acknowledge were not acceptable.

“I realised my actions had made my position on the team untenable and had handed in my resignation before being dismissed while on my notice period.”

British Cycling has been in the spotlight with the ongoing medical tribunal against former head doctor Richard Freeman.

But the organisation’s performance director, Stephen Park, said the decision over Stewart “demonstrates the robustness of the processes we have in place when concerns are raised”.

Park added: “The GB cycling team has a clear set of expected behaviours and values, and we must hold ourselves and each other to account when we do not meet the standards of behaviour we set as a team."