The British curse is back – and Andrew Bailey will struggle to exorcise it

Whatever his merits in other respects, Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, seems to have a particularly unfortunate, gaffe-prone way with words – or rather, he doesn't seem to appreciate how they might land.

First it was that workers will only make inflation worse by trying to keep up with it by demanding more pay. Then that companies should pare their price increases despite fast rising costs. And this week that high inflation and rising interest rates are partly the fault of early retirees.

All are perfectly legitimate points in terms of their narrow economics. If wages rise too quickly it pushes up inflation; the same is true of price-gouging corporations; and as for early retirees, the effect is to remove supply from the economy while leaving demand substantially untouched. That too is inflationary.

Yet you can see how irritating it must be for the supposed culprits. Why would workers and companies not try to keep up with inflation in their pay demands and price increases? In a free market economy, these are natural and in most cases entirely legitimate reactions.

In looking at who's to blame, moreover, we might reasonably start with Bailey himself. In large measure it is the Bank of England's fault that we are in this mess in the first place.

Higher wage demands and double digit price increases are in the first instance simply a reaction to high inflation, not a cause of it, and in the case of early retirement, if people think they can afford it, why shouldn't they? Is working until we drop now part of our patriotic duty?

It is of course the Bank of England's job to worry about where inflationary pressures might come from, but it is no part of its mandate to dictate our behaviour.

There is only one tool the Bank has got for putting the lid back on inflation, and that's to press down on aggregate demand with tighter monetary policy.

As it is, inflation seems again to be proving particularly sticky in the UK compared to much of the rest of Europe. Sure enough, there are EU countries with much higher inflation rates than Britain. The annual inflation rate last month in Latvia, for instance, was 20.3 per cent, against the UK's 10.4 per cent.

Yet for the euro area as a whole, it was 8.5 per cent, and what is more, it is gradually easing, whereas the UK inflation rate actually went up between January and February. More worrying still, annual UK food inflation reached 15 per cent this month, according to the British Retail Consortium.

Compare this to Luxembourg, which has the lowest inflation rate in Europe at just 4.3 per cent and falling.

Why is it that Britain is having such a hard time of it? There is obviously no comparison between a major economy such as the UK and a tiny little place like Luxembourg, but the differences are instructive nonetheless.

When the energy crisis hit, the Luxembourg government limited the increase in gas and electricity bills to just 15 per cent, and at the same time substantially subsidised lower income groups. Interventions of this sort are so much more affordable when your debt to GDP ratio is little more than 20 per cent, against more than 100 per cent here in the UK.

All public transport is free in the Grand Duchy, so that helped with inflation too. Wage and pension increases are also more tightly controlled than in Britain, again much easier to do in a small, socially cohesive country than a big and diverse one.

In both countries, the main inflationary impulse came from the explosion in oil and gas prices following Putin's invasion of Ukraine. Yet the effect on Britain was much more significant.

The UK is a big net energy importer. Despite having a relatively low energy intensity of output, we are also highly reliant on gas and oil in our energy mix. Gas and oil together account for 76 per cent of total UK energy consumption in 2019, compared to a European average of just 57 per cent.

And while we never imported much directly from Russia (historically, 6 per cent of our gas and 8 per cent of our oil), we pay global market prices for all of it.

The upshot is that the Government has spent disproportionately more on preventing rocketing energy price passthrough via subsidies and handouts than almost anywhere else – around £90 billion over two years. But because the economy is so gas dependent, it has been to rather less effect.

There is something of a pattern here. Proportionately, Britain also spent more on pandemic-related measures than almost anywhere else, but it nevertheless suffered a deeper economic contraction, a relatively high Covid-related death rate, and a more prolonged disruption to normal life. Alone in the G7, the UK has yet to recover to its pre-pandemic level of GDP.

The same observation applies to the financial crisis more than a decade ago, when the hit to the economy and the public finances was significantly bigger than comparable, advanced economies. Structurally, the British economy seems to be particularly vulnerable to external shocks. Searching questions need to be asked as to why this is repeatedly the case.

It is admittedly true that "core inflation" in the UK – that is excluding food and energy inputs – is not significantly worse than much of the rest of Europe, so we shouldn't be beating ourselves up too much.

All the same, there is good reason to believe inflationary pressures may be particularly persistent here in the UK. Wage increases are running at levels which appear completely incompatible with the Bank of England's 2 per cent inflation target, and companies seem to have no difficulty in ramping up prices to pay for them.

Small wonder that Mr Bailey urges constraint. His own forecasts have CPI inflation back down at just 1 per cent in two years’ time. Believe it if you will. Absent an induced recession and a steep rise in unemployment, few at the coal face of business do.

There may also have been an inflationary effect from Brexit. This is manifesting itself not so much in the extra administrative costs of trade with the EU as a significant contraction in the variety of goods and services that are exchanged.

Research published in the Journal of the Academy of Social Sciences finds that as many as 42.3 per cent of the product varieties previously exported to the EU disappeared during the 15 months after Britain left Europe's single market.

Import varieties also suffered, albeit on a smaller scale. In any case, there may have been a consequent reduction in competition, making it easier for firms to push through price increases.

It all goes to show; once the inflationary genie escapes the bottle, it's extremely hard to put it back in again, especially in Britain, which appears as vulnerable as ever to its abiding curse.