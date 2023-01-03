British couple killed in Gold Coast helicopter crash named as family tell of heartbreak

A British couple killed in a crash between two helicopters have been named as their family told of their heartbreak.

Diane Hughes, 57, and Ron Hughes, 65, from Liverpool, were two of four people to die in the tragedy on Australia’s Gold Coast on Monday.

They had been on a trip to visit Mr Hughes’ daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren, according to Australian news website 7NEWS, when the fatal crash happened around 2pm local time (4am GMT).

Mr Hughes’ daughter, Jane Manns, and her husband Ben said in a statement to 7NEWS: “Our family is heartbroken and we are still trying to contact friends and family to let them know.

“Please respect our privacy at this devastating time.”

The helicopters collided near the Sea World theme park at Main Beach, a northern beach on the Gold Coast (AP)

One helicopter appeared to have been taking off and the other landing when they collided near the Sea World theme park at Main Beach, a northern beach on the Gold Coast, said Gary Worrell, Queensland state police acting inspector.

One helicopter landed safely on a sandbank, with only five of its six passengers suffering minor injuries.

But the other helicopter crashed, killing Mr and Mrs Hughes along with the 40-year-old pilot, who is said to originally be from England, and a 36-year-old woman from the neighbouring state of New South Wales.

Three other people remain critically injured.

Mr Worrell told how people tried to remove the victims from the wreckage.

Diane and Ron Hughes married in August 2021 (Ron Hughes/Facebook)

“Members of the public and police tried to remove the people and they commenced first aid and tried to get those people to safety from an airframe that was upside down,” he said.

“(People on) jet skis, family boaters, ordinary members of the public rushed to assist these people.”

Footage of the crash showed a helicopter shortly after take-off being clipped by another aircraft flying over the water.

Queensland Police’s forensic crash unit is investigating the incident with help from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement that it is “supporting the family of two British nationals who died in Australia and are in contact with the local authorities”.

ATSB chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said it was a “remarkable achievement” there were not more deaths.

People rushed to the scene to help following the smash (AP)

He said: “The second helicopter coming in to land has remarkably managed to land upright, and considering the damage that was done to the front left-hand section of that helicopter where the pilot was sitting, that’s a remarkable achievement.

“Whilst it has been very tragic that four people have lost their lives and many families are in mourning, we could have had a far worse situation.”

Mr Mitchell said the “evidence collection phase” of the ATSB’s investigation would take about six to eight weeks.

He added: “A final report will be published at the conclusion of the investigation, however, should any critical safety issues be identified at any stage during the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify relevant parties so appropriate safety action can be taken.”

Sea World Helicopters, the helicopter company involved, said it would be closed “until further notice” following the tragedy.

The couple pictured at a pub in Manchester (Diane Hughes/Facebook)

A placeholder message on the company’s website said: “Sea World Helicopters is devastated by the tragic accident which happened on the Gold Coast on the 2nd January.

“Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to all those involved over this very sad time. We are closed until further notice and will refund all tickets purchased.”

Earlier, Australia’s Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, said his thoughts were with those affected by the incident.

“Australia is shocked by the news of the terrible and tragic helicopter incident today on the Gold Coast,” he said in a tweet.

“My thoughts are with all those affected, including first responders, and my deepest sympathies are with those who are grieving.”

Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk tweeted that it was an “unthinkable tragedy”.

She said: “My deepest sympathies are with each of the families and everyone affected by this terrible accident.”