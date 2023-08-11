British commandos train Ukrainian marines in small boat attacks amid daring raids in Dnipro Delta

British commandos train Ukrainian marines to conduct beach raids and amphibious operations - Mark Johnson/Royal Navy

British commandos have been training Ukrainian special forces for the first time in how to conduct small boat attacks.

The Royal Marines and Army Commandos have trained nearly 1,000 Ukrainian troops in conducting amphibious operations with inflatable boats during exercises in the UK.

The course comes at a critical time as Ukrainian forces bask in the success of a recent daring raid across the Dnipro river.

Special forces captured and killed dozens of Russian troops in an attack on the settlement of Kozachi Lageri, about two miles south of the banks of the Dnipro.

The Ukrainian troops approached what is known as the “left bank” of the river - which has been occupied by Russia since the early days of the full-scale invasion - in small boats under the cover of darkness to perform the raid.

Over the past six months approximately 900 Ukrainian marines have completed the five-week course, led by 42 Commando, 47 Commando Raiding Group and Army Commandos from 24

Commando Engineers and Royal Artillery Gunners from 29 Commando.

The training included using Next Generation Light Anti-Tank Weapons (NLAW) and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, as well as mortars and drones for reconnaissance and explosive demolition of obstacles such as “dragon’s teeth” anti-vehicle fortifications.

The training also included developing individual skills such as fieldcraft, battlefield first aid, close quarters combat, fitness and unit planning.

The Ministry of Defence said there was a broad mix of trainees, with many being civilian volunteers with no prior military experience. Others have transferred from other sections within the armed forces of Ukraine.

One of the recently trained Ukrainian marines described the training as “more intense than I expected”.

“I have learned so much and never expected to be doing the things I have done,” they said. “All the way through, our British instructors have been beside us, showing us how to move and how to work together in a small team – this will make a difference when we return home to Ukraine.”

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, said the UK had led the way in coaching the armed forces of Ukraine, through Operation Interflex, which has trained more than 20,000 of Ukraine’s recruits in front line combat skills.

“This programme of training, delivered by elite British commandos, will support Ukraine to build its own distinct marine force and expand its capability to operate in a maritime environment,” he said.