British Columbia's COVID-19 death toll surpasses 3,000

VICTORIA — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in British Columbia have continued to tick down.

The Health Ministry says in a statement on Friday that 274 people were in hospital, compared with 281 the day before.

There have been four more deaths, lifting the death toll to 3,002.

Of those eligible aged 12 and over, 91.1 per cent have had two shots of a vaccine, while 56.7 per cent of them have had a booster dose.

There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks.

The Canadian Press