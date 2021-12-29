British Columbia records 1,785 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday

VICTORIA — British Columbia health officials are reporting 1,785 new cases of COVID-19.

In a news release Tuesday, they say Fraser Health has the highest number of cases at 791.

They say this data is preliminary.

Experts warn that COVID-19 case numbers are likely to be much higher than reported due to the holidays, and testing centres reaching their limits.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry had said earlier that there are long lines and delays at testing sites across the province, and she asked people not to get tested unless they have symptoms.

Health officials say they will return to regular reporting of COVID-19 cases, vaccinations, hospitalizations and deaths on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2021.

The Canadian Press