British Child Rescued From Islamic State Conflict In Syria

A British child caught up in the conflict with Islamic State has been rescued from Syria and has been repatriated.

The rescue mission was led by Martin Longden, the UK’s Syria envoy, Sky News reports.

Pleased we have been able to bring home a British child from Syria. As I have said previously, we assess each case carefully. Safely facilitating the return of orphans or unaccompanied British children, where possible, is the right thing to do. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) September 16, 2020

Dominic Raab confirmed the news in a tweet, stating “we assess each case carefully. Safely facilitating the return of orphans or unaccompanied British children, where possible, is the right thing to do.”

The government has provided more than 19,000 resettlement places to people affected by the conflict in Syria since 2015.

In October last year Raab told MPs that children rescued from the fighting in northern Syria could be allowed to return home as long as there was “no security threat”.

Save The Children said that the decision was a “triumph of compassion in the face of cruelty” that would allow the children to live full, happy lives.

