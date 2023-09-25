British businesses blast energy firms for rip-off tactics

Iceland, which has more than 500 stores across the UK, relies heavily on energy due to its vast number of fridges and freezers - Iceland

Gas and electricity suppliers have been accused of profiteering and discrimination by businesses including Iceland and Burger King.

British businesses have raised concerns over the behaviour of gas and electricity companies in submissions to the energy regulator. The sector has come under increasing scrutiny since the energy crisis sent bills spiralling.

The complaints were made to Ofgem as part of its investigation into “poor conduct”, which it launched earlier this year to identify the extent of suppliers’ wrongdoing.

Iceland, which has more than 500 stores across the UK and relies heavily on energy due to its vast number of fridges and freezers, said: “Suppliers are attempting to remove every element of risk from their business by passing it directly onto their customers.

“The customers then have no option but to pass these costs on where they can or absorb them. The first option fuels the cost of living crisis and the second could see many businesses fail.”

The retailer said suppliers were charging sky-high fees to secure energy contracts, while also unfairly keeping hold of security deposits worth hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Iceland said: “Having chased this with the supplier every day for the past 2 months, there is still no confirmation of when this money will be returned.”

Burger King also criticised the energy sector for a “lack of willingness of suppliers to submit a quote or offer for our business”.

The fast-food giant said it was only able to find two suppliers to provide its gas supply.

Other more serious claims were made by smaller firms and organisations.

For example, energy brokerage Utility Aid reported that some of their clients had been cut off from suppliers “due to being non-profits”.

This concern was echoed by Business Energy Direct: “Many suppliers continue to refuse to offer contracts to certain sectors. Unduly onerous prices are evidence across the entire industry and customers continue to be charged at much higher prices than any supplier can justify.”

Damon Parker, senior partner at Harcus Parker, a City law firm pursuing a £2bn claim against suppliers for allegedly overcharging business customers, said: “The evidence presented to Ofgem by energy consumers is damning. Business customers are being ripped off every day.

“In a high inflationary environment, we need proper checks and controls on the industry to ensure they are not taking advantage of rising prices to swell their own profits at the expense of their customers.”

The barrage of criticism was made in submissions published on Ofgem’s website. The regulator said it has since sought to address concerns by “introducing better complaint handling between suppliers and businesses”.

An Ofgem spokesman said: “These initial views were in response to an early stage of our biggest deep-dive into the non-domestic energy market.

“Since then we’ve received more up-to-date responses to proposals we published in July, with positive feedback from consumer groups. We are carefully considering all the responses we have received.”

