British broadcaster ITV pulls dividend, outlook as coronavirus hits

LONDON (Reuters) - ITV <ITV.L>, Britain's biggest commercial free-to-air broadcaster, said advertisers across all categories were deferring campaigns, and the rapidly changing situation meant it could no longer forecast its ad sales or yearly outcome.

It said on Monday the coronavirus outbreak had caused it to suspend production on many programmes, including popular soaps "Coronation Street" and "Emmerdale", and it had implemented contingency plans to enable it to continue to produce news and live output. It also pulled its dividend.

Chief Executive Carolyn McCall said ITV had to make difficult decisions in "unprecedented and uncertain times".

"Our absolute priority is to protect our people, while trying to ensure that we deliver the news and programmes our viewers value and love to watch, and to keep them informed," she said.

ITV said with most recorded TV production on hold, it expected to benefit from increased demand for its high quality library of programmes, helped by its strong relationship with other broadcasters and platform owners.







(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)