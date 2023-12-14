British boy Alex Batty who disappeared in Spain six years ago 'found alive in France'

Alex Batty was reported missing in October 2017 (Greater Manchester Police)

A British boy who disappeared in Spain six years ago has been found alive and well in France, local authorities are reported as saying.

Alex Batty, from Oldham in Greater Manchester, was 11 years old when he did not return from a holiday in Spain in October 2017.

But on Thursday it was reported that French prosecutors believe they have located Alex, who is now 17, alive and well near Toulouse in France after fleeing a “spiritual community”.

Investigators believe Alex escaped a rural community living in the foothills of the Pyrenees, the MailOnline reports.

Greater Manchester Police said there had been a sighting of Alex Batty near Toulouse in France on Wednesday.

The force said it is in touch with French authorities to put “safeguarding measures in place”.

A spokesperson for GMP said: “This is a complex and long-running investigation, and we need to make further enquiries as well as putting appropriate safeguarding measures in place.”

Alex had visited Spain with his mother Melanie Batty, then 37, and grandfather David Batty, then 58, for a week long holiday near Marbella in 2017.

He flew on a pre-agreed trip with them to Malaga Airport for a week-long stay in the Benahavis area.

A police inquiry was launched to find Alex after the trio did not return home as planned.

David and Melanie Batty have not been located but are wanted by police in connection with Alex’s disappearance.

His grandmother and official guardian, Susan Caruana, said in 2018 she believed her daughter and ex-husband had taken him abroad to live an “alternative lifestyle”.

She said at the time: “They didn't want [Alex] to go to school, they don't believe in mainstream school.”

Six years on from his disappearance La Depeche, a regional French newspaper, reported on Thursday: “The Alex Batty mystery is about to be solved.

“Although he did not show any official document to the gendarmes who took him in, this young 17-year-old boy provided his identity on his own.

Story continues

“His face and his story correspond in every way to that of the Briton kidnapped in 2017.

“This Thursday the Toulouse public prosecutor confirmed that it is indeed Alex Batty.”

After days of hiking, Alex was reportedly picked up by a lorry driver who called the police after becoming suspicious.

La Depeche reported that Alex was questioned by detectives and “recounted his incredible journey, serenely and calmly".

The paper added: “His story has been verified and appears to correspond to reality.

“Following this hearing, the teenager was entrusted to the department's social services, while waiting for his relatives to come forward.”