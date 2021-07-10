British Boxer Chris Eubank 'Devastated' Following the Death of Son Sebastian at 29

Sebastian Eubank (L) looks on as he weighs in with Chris Eubank (R) next to him during the weigh-in ahead of the IBO World Super Middleweight Title fight between DeGale v Chris Eubank Jr. on the 23rd February at the Intercontinental Hotel on February 22, 2019 in London, England.

Jack Thomas/Getty Sebastian and Chris Eubank

Sebastian Eubank, the son of British boxing champion Chris Eubank, has died at age 29 — just days before his 30th birthday.

Sebastian, the third of Eubank's five children, is survived by his wife Salma and his newborn son Raheem, according to a statement from his family published by the U.K.'s PA Media Saturday.

No further details have been released about his cause of death.

"Never did I ever imagine I would write these words or experience the feeling I now have at the loss of my son," Eubank said in the statement. "My family and I are devastated to hear of the death of Sebastian just days before what would have been his 30th birthday."

RELATED GALLERY: Celebrities Who've Died in 2021

He continued, "He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris, Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily, and countless relatives and friends."

Chris Eubank with two of his sons Sebastian Eubank (left) Chris Eubank Junior (right) arrive at the NFL Pre-game Party at Under The Bridge at the Chelsea Football Ground in London.

Whyld/PA Images via Getty

Eubank went on to share that Sebastian was living in Dubai at the time of his death.

"Sebastian grew up in Hove in England but in the last few years made his life in Dubai where he had a wide circle of friends and was a leader in the adoption of a healthy lifestyle and of alternative therapies," he said. "As well as being a personal trainer and professional boxer, Sebastian was also a deep thinker who liked to challenge accepted wisdom."

"He was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family. As a family we now kindly ask to be given space and privacy to celebrate his life and remember the son, the brother, the husband, the friend," the statement concluded.

My brother Sebastian Eubank was a special man… a righteous man… who always put others before himself. A man of many talents, boxing, MMA, poetry, music, coaching, cooking the list goes on but the most important thing to him was helping others less fortunate than himself. pic.twitter.com/ZOoiBDzwcX — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 10, 2021

On Saturday morning, Sebastian's brother Chris Jr. paid tribute to him in a series of emotional tweets.

Story continues

"My brother Sebastian Eubank was a special man… a righteous man… who always put others before himself. A man of many talents, boxing, MMA, poetry, music, coaching, cooking, the list goes on but the most important thing to him was helping others less fortunate than himself," one tweet read.

RELATED: Former NFL Player Greg Clark Dies Unexpectedly at 49: 'A Phenomenal Human Being'

"I haven't cried since I was 12 years old… yesterday I cried the whole day," he added in another. "I'm sorry I wasn't there to watch your back like a big brother's supposed to. Can't believe you're really gone man but you'll always be in my heart, mind & spirit."

I haven’t cried since I was 12 years old… yesterday I cried the whole day. I’m sorry I wasn’t there to watch your back like a big brother’s supposed to. Can’t believe you’re really gone man but you’ll always be in my heart, mind & spirit. pic.twitter.com/HFGggUGr2d — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 10, 2021

Now your legacy will live on through your beautiful new born son & I will treat him like my own. Watch over us until we meet again young lion. pic.twitter.com/X6FhMidaZl — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 10, 2021

Chris Jr. also shared a photo of his young nephew, writing, "Now your legacy will live on through your beautiful newborn son & I will treat him like my own. Watch over us until we meet again young lion."

"And to everyone out there reading this right now DON'T take ANY of your loved ones for granted. See them, speak to them, check up on them as much as you possibly can because you just never know if that one time will be the last time. Love you bro," he concluded in one last tweet.

Devastating news today hearing about Sebastion Eubank, sending condolences to his family! You will be missed, Rest in Power Brother! pic.twitter.com/oHS2MiIy4N — Joe Joyce (@JoeJoyceBoxing) July 9, 2021

Really Saddened to hear the news of the passing of Seb Eubank. Thoughts and Prayers to Chris and family 🙏🏻 — Joe Calzaghe (@RealJoeCalzaghe) July 9, 2021

Several big names in the boxing world also honored Sebastian in their own posts.

British heavyweight boxer Joe Joyce paid his respects on Twitter, writing, "Devastating news today hearing about Sebastion Eubank, sending condolences to his family! You will be missed, Rest in Power Brother!"

"Really Saddened to hear the news of the passing of Seb Eubank. Thoughts and Prayers to Chris and family," Joe Calzaghe wrote.