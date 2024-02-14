British Bobsleigh team quits World Cup race over horror injury to Swiss brakeman

Swiss brakeman Sandro Michel (left) suffered 'unacceptable' injuries when his four-man sled crashed in Altenburg - Oksana Dzada

Britain’s bobsleigh team has withdrawn en masse from this weekend’s World Cup race in Germany in protest at what they claim were “sub-par safety protocols” following an “avoidable accident” suffered by Swiss bobsledder Sandro Michel.

Michel, 27, had to undergo emergency hip and thigh surgery and remains in hospital following a crash in practice in Altenberg on Tuesday which then saw Switzerland’s brakeman run over by his own sled.

Michel had been lying on the track after being thrown from the sled, which according to Swiss Sliding, then rammed into him after “uncontrollably sliding back from the finish area”.

Britain’s team, led by pilot Brad Hall, said in a statement on social media that it was withdrawing in solidarity, calling on the governing body to make safety improvements.

“This needs to change,” read the statement. “There are tracks like Whistler and Sigulda who have exceptional staffing to make sure sleds are caught and athlete safety is adhered to insofar as it is possible to do so. Why is this not the case at every track?

“This is not a witch-hunt or finger pointing exercise. It is simply to show how seriously we take it, and how necessary an overhaul of safety protocols is.”

Swiss Sliding said in a statement that Michel, who was airlifted to hospital in Dresden, was in a stable condition. “Further examinations today [Wednesday] will determine the extent of Sandro Michel’s injuries, including those to his chest,” it added. “Pilot Michael Vogt suffered a severe concussion and bruises. The other pushers, Dominik Hufschmid and Andreas Haas, were also slightly injured.”

Swiss Sliding said it was up to their other teams if they wanted to continue training and whether to compete at the World Cup event and that “an investigation into the cause of the accident has been initiated at the Altenberg bobsled track”.

Team Hall’s statement added that the British team was arranging a meeting for this Friday for athletes to put forward any safety concerns to international governing body IBSF.

“Whether it’s crashed sled protocols, mandatory burns vests, dangerous outrun redesign and more, we need to see tangible change,” they said. “Today was an accident literally waiting to happen because of the approach to catching, or not catching, crashed sleds at this track. This must change.”