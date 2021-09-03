Alexanda Amon Kotey: British ‘Beatles’ terrorist facing life behind bars after guilty pleas

Alexanda Amon Kotey (Hussein Malla/AP) (AP)

A British terrorist who was part of the notorious ISIS “Beatles” execution squad has admitted plotting the kidnap and murder of Western hostages in Syria.

Alexanda Kotey, from Shepherd’s Bush, west London, appeared in a US court to admit his role in a the brutal torture and grisly execution of journalists and humanitarian aid workers captured by the terror group.

The 36-year-old will not face the death penalty thanks to assurances from US authorities, but will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Kotey, along with fellow Brit El Shafee Elsheikh, had previously denied terror charges and was due to stand trial in January next year, but changed his plea to guilty on all eight counts at a hearing in Virginia on Thursday.

His admissions of guilt came on the seventh anniversary of the death of Steven Sotloff, a 31-year-old American-Israeli journalist who was executed on camera after being held captive for more than a year in northern Syria.

Kotey admitted involvement in Mr Sotloff’s death, as well as the murders of US journalist James Foley and American aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig.

Mohammed Emwazi – nicknamed ‘Jihadi John’ – was the ringleader of the terror cell, appearing in a string of videos as the executioner of hostages.

He was killed in a drone strike in 2015.

It is said Kotey, Elsheikh, Emwazi, and a fourth west Londoner, Aine Davis, were dubbed “The Beatles” by their captives due to their British accents.

The men are also suspected of involvement in the deaths of other hostages including British taxi driver Alan Henning, Scottish aid worker David Haines, and two Japanese nationals.

According to the 24-page indictment, their captives were subjected to brutal beatings, Taser shocks, made to fight each other, they were tortured with waterboarding, and had to endure mock executions.

Kotey, a Muslim convert in his 20s, is believed to have travelled to ISIS-occupied Syria in 2012, becoming a prison guard and recruiter for the terrorist group.

According to the charges, he forced Western hostages to kneel and watch the 2014 execution of a Syrian national, while filming them holding signs pleading for their release.

Kotey pleaded guilty to four charges of hostage taking resulting in death, conspiracy to commit hostage taking resulting in death, conspiracy to murder US citizens, and two charges of plotting to help terrorists.

Relatives of the murder victims watched on as he told US judge T.S. Ellis III he understood the minimum sentence he faces is life without parole.

As part of his plea deal, Kotey must serve at least 15 years in a US prison before he can be tried in the UK, and he must also meet with relatives of the murdered US citizens.

Elsheikh continues to deny the claims and is due to go on trial in January next year.

Following Kotey’s guilty pleas, Mr Foley’s mother Diane Foley said: “This accountability is essential … if our country wishes to ever deter hostage taking.

“I would like to use this moment to beseech our government to prioritise the return of all US nationals kidnapped or wrongfully detained abroad. Attacks on journalists are at an all-time high and our US hostage crisis is a silent epidemic, which few are aware of.”

Acting United States Attorney Raj Parekh said Kotey had admitted “participation in a horrific hostage-taking scheme that resulted in the deaths of four US citizens, as well as the deaths of British and Japanese nationals, in Syria”.

He called the victims “pillars of courage and kindness on the front lines of a perilous conflict”, adding: “The justice, fairness, and humanity that this defendant received in the United States stand in stark contrast to the cruelty, inhumanity, and indiscriminate violence touted by the terrorist organization he espoused.”

