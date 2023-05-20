British author Martin Amis dies aged 73

British author Martin Amis has died aged 73, his publisher has confirmed to the PA news agency.

The renowned novelist and screenwriter published a series of novels and non-fiction works over his lifetime, with his best-known arguably being 1984’s Money and 1989’s London Fields.

In a statement to the PA news agency, Vintage Books said: “We are devastated at the death of our author and friend, Martin Amis: novelist, essayist, memoirist, critic, stylist supreme.

“It has been a profound privilege and pleasure to be his publisher; first as Jonathan Cape in 1973, with his explosive debut, The Rachel Papers; then as part of Penguin Random House and Vintage, up to and including his most recent book, 2020’s Inside Story.”

Martin Amis at the Booker Prize ceremony in London (Rebecca Naden/PA)

He died from cancer of the oesophagus at his home in Florida, his agent Andrew Wylie told the AP news agency.

Born in Oxford in 1949, he was the son of the writer Kingsley Amis.

He was educated at schools in the UK, Spain and the US before later graduating from Exeter College in Oxford where he read English.

In 1973, he published his first novel, The Rachel Papers, while working as an editorial assistant at the Times Literary Supplement.

His novel Time’s Arrow was shortlisted for the Booker Prize, while his 2003 novel Yellow Dog was also longlisted.

We are saddened to hear that Martin Amis, one of the most acclaimed and discussed novelists of the past 50 years, has died. Our thoughts are with his family and friends — The Booker Prizes (@TheBookerPrizes) May 20, 2023

The official Twitter account of The Booker Prize described him as “one of the most acclaimed and discussed novelists of the past 50 years” following the news.

The official Twitter account of The Booker Prize described him as "one of the most acclaimed and discussed novelists of the past 50 years" following the news.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends.”

We are devastated at the death of our author and friend, Martin Amis. Our thoughts are with all his family and loved ones, especially his children and wife Isabel. He leaves a towering legacy and an indelible mark on the British cultural landscape, and will be missed enormously. — Penguin Books UK (@PenguinUKBooks) May 20, 2023

Amis’ UK editor, Michal Shavit, said: “It’s hard to imagine a world without Martin Amis in it.

“He was the king – a stylist extraordinaire, super cool, a brilliantly witty, erudite and fearless writer, and a truly wonderful man.

“He has been so important and formative for so many readers and writers over the last half century. Every time he published a new book it was an event.

“He will be remembered as one of the greatest writers of his time and his books will stand the test of time alongside some of his favourite writers: Saul Bellow, John Updike, and Vladimir Nabokov.”