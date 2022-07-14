British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of £0.5445

The board of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 10th of November, with investors receiving £0.5445 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield will be 6.4%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

British American Tobacco's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much. The last payment made up 73% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 37.3%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 56%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was £1.26, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £2.18. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.6% per annum over that time. A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Earnings per share has been crawling upwards at 3.8% per year. Earnings are not growing quickly at all, and the company is paying out most of its profit as dividends. This isn't the end of the world, but for investors looking for strong dividend growth they may want to look elsewhere.

Our Thoughts On British American Tobacco's Dividend

Overall, a consistent dividend is a good thing, and we think that British American Tobacco has the ability to continue this into the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for British American Tobacco that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

