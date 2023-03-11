British ambassador 'directly involved' in poisoning schoolgirls, claims Iranian news site

Iranian women protest - Anadolu

An Iranian news website run by the Revolutionary Guards accused the British ambassador in Tehran of being behind the ongoing spate of apparent "poisonings" of schoolgirls in the country on Saturday.

Over the last three months hundreds of mainly female students have been hospitalised across several Iranian cities, with symptoms including shortness of breath, nausea, and tingling extremities.

Most have made a rapid recovery but the number of reported incidents has increased sharply in the past week. It is not clear who or what is behind them but the Iranian state has tried to point the finger at "foreign enemies".

On Saturday, Mashregh News - an outlet run by the IRGC - wrote: "The British ambassador in Iran has been directly involved in the poisoning of girl students in our country as he follows the instructions of the Churchill Club which is a secret British foreign policy that uses students in carrying out their terrorist operations in many different ways."

It did not provide any evidence for its claims.

The Churchill Club is a reference to a group of Danish schoolboys who committed acts of sabotage against the occupying Germans during the Second World War.

In December, Iranian activists online proposed setting up a modern-day equivalent called the Shekari Club, named after Mohsen Shekari, a 23-year-old who became the first known person to be executed for his role in the anti-hijab protests that have swept the country.

Mashregh News added: “A review of the activities around the schools shows that the secret service of the enemy and its umbrella network is carrying out this project to test its effects in reigniting the street riots that have now subsided.”

The FCDO declined to comment.

Fresh crisis for Iran

The reports of poisonings have prompted a fresh crisis in Iran after months of protests sparked by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, arrested for wearing her hijab incorrectly.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, last week called the school incidents an "unforgivable crime" and Mohseni Ejeie, a cleric and the country’s chief judge, has hinted that once the culprits are arrested they will be sentenced to death.

Iran’s deputy interior minister claimed on Friday that three young students who had “confessed” to throwing canisters into a school in Tehran “had been arrested and later released after apologising for their action”.

The Iranian opposition believes the state is behind the incidents and is using it to punish schoolgirls for their role in the recent protests.

Abulfazl Ghadiani, a local dissident politician, has said: “It is a revenge by the despot Khamenei on the young women of Iran for their participation in the liberation movement of Women, Life, Freedom that has swept Iran since the death of Mahsa Amini."

Ayatollah Khamenei has indirectly hinted that rogue religious elements inside the country may have done it, while on Saturday, Hossein Salami, the Commander of the Revolutionary Guards, blamed “foreign enemies”.

Others have suggested it could be down to a mass hysteria or psychogenic illness.