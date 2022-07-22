British Airways staff call off Heathrow strike after 13% pay rise deal

·2 min read
BA check-in
BA check-in

Strike action by hundreds of British Airways workers at Heathrow has been called off, after staff accepted a new pay offer amounting to a 13% increase.

The GMB and Unite unions said more than 75% of members backed the pay deal.

A total of 700 workers - mostly check-in staff - had been set to strike during the summer over a 10% pay cut imposed during the pandemic.

Workers will now get an 8% pay rise, a one-off bonus and the reinstatement of extra pay for irregular shifts.

Unite said the offer, which will be paid in several stages, is worth 13%.

The proposed strike action had been expected to cause disruption and cancellations for passengers during the busy summer holiday period.

Unite and GMB members initially voted to strike last month, after a 10% pay cut imposed during the pandemic was not reinstated.

GMB national officer, Nadine Houghton, said: "No one wanted a summer strike at Heathrow, but our members had to fight for what was right."

"Now these mainly women workers have won pay improvements for themselves - as well as forcing BA to make this offer to the rest of their staff too," she added.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "This is a great result for our check-in members at British Airways.

"By standing together, they have forced a corporate giant like BA to do the right thing and restore levels of pay slashed in the pandemic."

Tens of thousands of passengers have been hit by airport disruption and flight cancellations in recent weeks.

Hundreds of flights across the UK were cancelled during the week of the Platinum Jubilee in June and school half-term holidays, and concerns have been raised of further travel woes during the summer.

The disruption has been caused by several factors, but the aviation industry has struggled to recruit workers quickly enough after demand for overseas travel returned following the pandemic, leading to staff shortages.

