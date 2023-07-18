British Airways revamps Avios scheme – but ordinary flyers could suffer

British Airways’ new Avios scheme will launch in October - Ceri Breeze/iStock Editorial

British Airways (BA) is changing the basis of its loyalty scheme from air miles flown to total expenditure – a move that could leave ordinary passengers worse off than those buying expensive tickets.

From October, jetsetters will no longer receive Avios points for the distance travelled, with the reward system now based on how much you spend.

The UK’s flag carrier said that the new system would be more consistent, but some have warned that it could see ordinary passengers not reaping the same benefits when compared to higher-paying flyers.

The move is a major step away from the traditional “air miles” system which saw points given for actual miles flown.

Under BA’s existing scheme, flyers, regardless of spend, would receive 0.25 Avios per mile flown, with a minimum of 125 per flight. Flyers were split into four groups – blue, bronze, silver and gold members – with gold receiving the largest reward for each mile and blue the fewest.

These points could then be spent on flights, with BA setting aside a certain number of seats on each flight for those using the scheme.

Under the new system, points will be given for each pound spent, with blue members receiving six Avios for every £1, while gold members will receive nine points for the same amount.

BA first promised the move last year, but now confirmed that the new system will apply to any new flight booked after October 18, with existing Avios points not affected.

This followed a similar move by Spain’s Iberia, a member of the same Oneworld alliance as BA, which changed to a spend-based system in 2022. American Airlines, another Oneworld member, also moved to a new system based on spend.

Ian Romanis, BA’s director of retail and customer relationship management, said: “This is a simpler and more transparent system offering more opportunities to collect Avios than ever before and rewarding loyalty based on customers’ cash spend.

“It’s a tried and tested model already used by a number of global airlines, including our sister airline Iberia.”

However, some experts and passengers have said that a proportion of flyers could be comparatively worse off compared to the existing system.

Michelle Robson, the editor of the Turning Left for Less travel website, suggested it would be leisure travellers that would see the worst comparative hit, as the previous distance-based system did not discriminate on price.

She said: “Basically, unless you’re someone who is a corporate flyer, where your company will pay for a fairly last-minute, high-value business class ticket, most people will probably be worse off with this new system.

“It’s obviously based on how much you spend, and most leisure travellers will book a long time in advance of booking a sale, and trying to get a cheaper ticket.”

Mr Romanis refuted this, saying that the majority of people would not be negatively impacted.

“Under this new model, our data show that the majority of customers will either collect the same or more Avios when flying with us,” he said.

“It is a more simple and transparent model, which is industry standard in the loyalty space, and allows our customers to collect on ancillary purchases for the first time.”

Ben, a gold member who has several thousand points, told The Telegraph that the new system had “pros and cons” for his travel.

He said: “While I might benefit for business travel and some shorter journeys, for the longer-haul leisure travel journeys, it is likely that I would be negatively impacted.”

