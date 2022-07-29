British Airways owner swings back to profit as travel chaos ruins summer getaways - live updates

IAG British Airways profit travel chaos cancellations delays Heathrow - REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

The owner of British Airways swung back to a profit for the first time since the start of the pandemic despite travel chaos that saw it cancel flights for thousands of passengers.

IAG posted an operating profit of €293m (£245m) in the three months to the end of June, up from a loss of almost €1bn in the same period last year and ahead of expectations.

The group, which also owns Iberia and Aer Lingus, said its passenger capacity had recovered to 78pc of pre-Covid levels as demand for travel rebounded, though business travel lagged behind.

However, it slashed its forecasts for capacity in the second half of the year by 5pc after Heathrow capped the number of passengers allowed to depart from the airport over the summer.

Widespread staff shortages, compounded by strike actions, have sparked delays and cancellations across the industry and led to a bitter blame game between airlines and airports.

FTSE 100 opens higher

The FTSE 100 has pushed higher at the open after a late rally on Wall Street last night.

The blue-chip index rose 0.2pc to 7,357 points.

AstraZeneca lifts forecasts as Covid treatments drive sales

AstraZeneca Covid - Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP

AstraZeneca has raised its revenue outlook after sales in the second quarter were driven by growth in all areas including Covid treatments.

The British pharmaceutical giant now expects revenues to grow by more than 20pc as increasing use of its Covid treatments offsets a decline in its vaccine.

Revenue rose to $10.8bn (£8.8bn) in the three months to the end of June, beating analyst expectations. Earnings per share rose to $1.72.

AstraZeneca hailed growth in "every geography and every market", adding that its $39bn acquisition of Alexion Pharmaceuticals also boosted performance.

IAG boss: No signs of weakness in demand

Here's what Luis Gallego, chief executive of IAG, had to say about the results:

In the second quarter we returned to profit for the first time since the start of the pandemic following a strong recovery in demand across all our airlines. This result supports our outlook for a full year operating profit. Our performance reflected a significant increase in capacity, load factor and yield compared to the first quarter. Premium leisure remains strong while business travel continues a steady recovery in all airlines. Forward bookings show sustained strength and North Atlantic demand continues to grow following the lifting of the US Covid testing requirements in June. Although bookings into the fourth quarter are seasonally low at this time of year, we are seeing no signs of any weakness in demand. Our industry continues to face historic challenges due to the unprecedented scaling up in operations, especially in the UK where the operational challenges of Heathrow airport have been acute. Our airline teams remain focused on enhancing operational resilience and improving customer experience. I would like to thank those customers affected for their loyalty and patience and our colleagues for their hard work and commitment. We will continue working with the industry to address these issues as aviation emerges from its biggest crisis ever.

BA owner swings back to profit

Good morning.

The owner of British Airways has swung back to a profit even as delays and cancellations sparked misery for British holidaymakers.

IAG posted an operating profit of €293m (£245m) in the three months to the end of June, up from a loss of almost €1bn in the same period last year and ahead of expectations.

The group has benefited from a rebound in demand after the pandemic, as well as higher ticket prices. But it's also scrapped flights for thousands of passengers, who've often faced lengthy delays at airports due to understaffing.

IAG said a cap on passenger numbers at Heathrow would limit capacity to 80pc of pre-Covid levels over the summer and 85pc in the fourth quarter – a reduction of 5pc compared to previous guidance.

What happened overnight

Asian stocks took their cue from a late rally on Wall Street, as markets focused on a possible slowdown in the pace of rate hikes rather than a US recession after data showed its economy shrinking for a second straight quarter.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4pc. Japan's Nikkei share average opened up 0.4pc, while the Seoul index and Australia's index opened up 0.75pc and 0.76pc respectively.

China did not mention its full-year GDP growth target after a high-level Communist Party meeting and said instead it will try hard to achieve the best possible results for the economy this year.

