British Airways launches ‘Santa Express’ to return lost luggage

heathrow luggage - Adam Kent

British Airways has deployed one of its largest jets as a passenger-less “Santa Express” to reunite forlorn customers the length and breadth of Europe with luggage stuck at Heathrow airport.

Days before Father Christmas heads off around the world with his sleigh full of presents, the UK flag carrier made some much-needed deliveries of its own.

One of BA’s Boeing 777 aircraft, which would normally carry up to 336 passengers to long-haul destinations such as North and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, Australasia and the Far East, began its tour of Europe on Tuesday morning from Heathrow airport with no passengers on on board.

It touched down at Barcelona shortly after 1pm, unloaded bags from its hold before setting off for Athens.

The crew of BA 3580 parked up overnight in the Greek capital before departing for Frankfurt at 10.30am the following morning, according to flight records. From Frankfurt it took a short trip to Hamburg, unloaded the remaining luggage, and touched down at Heathrow shortly before 5pm on Dec 21.

Mountains of luggage began piling up at Heathrow on the weekend of Dec 10 and 11 as snow and freezing fog, coupled with high winds made it challenging to unload bags in time to meet flight connections.

Unlike the case when BA and other airlines began flying in PPE from the Far East during the pandemic, the luggage was not loaded onto seats because of safety concerns. Instead the jet’s cargo hold was filled with bags from across the Continent.

BA said this week’s Santa Express was one to cargo-only flights repatriating luggage after the inclement weather.

A spokesman said: “We're doing everything we can to reunite our customers with their delayed baggage as quickly as possible, including bringing in extra resources to help clear the backlog and operating cargo-only flights across Europe.

“We apologise for the delay and inconvenience caused and can reassure our customers everything possible is being done to return their bags to them.”