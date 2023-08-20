How British Airways is finally beating Ryanair on price

Autumn looms and winter too – so I’ve been planning a couple of trips while there is still a good chance of bagging a cheap airfare. Perhaps to Venice in November, an excellent month to visit. Perhaps for skiing via Geneva in mid December.

At first, the grid of prices which were popping up during my searches looked encouraging. To Venice, for example: £50 return with EasyJet, £39 with Wizz, or £56 with Ryanair from Stansted. BA looked way off the pace at £135 from Heathrow.

But then reality hit. I clicked again and was prompted to choose my baggage options. To travel on those fares you are restricted to a minuscule amount of luggage – a cabin bag of only 40cm x 20cm x 25cm with Ryanair and very slightly larger with EasyJet and Wizz. In summer, on a very short trip, that might just be doable. In winter, and especially if skiing, no way.

As a result of including a normal sized cabin bag, the fare with EasyJet more than doubled to £132, or £178 if I also wanted to check in a hold bag. Ryanair’s fees were ramped up by similar amounts – £116 return for a 10kg cabin bag or £226 for a hold bag too. With Wizz it soared to £186 with a hold bag.

So I looked again BA from Heathrow. The basic fare of £135 was a lot more expensive than the others at first sight, but crucially, it does allow you to carry two pieces of hand luggage (including a decent-sized one). That would be enough for a weekend in Venice. So, for me, also taking into account the lower cost of getting to Heathrow rather than Stansted, it was actually the best option. (If I had wanted to put a bag in the hold, that would have been an extra £12 each way with BA – total, £159, cheaper than any of its “budget” rivals.)

The cheapest fares for autumn flights

Fares for autumn flights including proper cabin bags

Fares for autumn flights including hold luggage and a proper cabin bag

High rates, tight restrictions and complicated rules on airline luggage may not be news to readers. But experiencing it so starkly like this, at a time when fares are rising and budgets are tightening, gave me pause for thought.

From a customer’s point of view, complicated price structures are almost always bad, because they make it so much harder to find the best deals. In the comparisons above, I haven’t even tried to explain the various subtle differences for things like priority boarding, seat selection and so on. We see a similar problem in car hire, where endless extras, exclusions and complications of insurance make deal hunting extraordinarily hard.

Even specialist comparison websites don’t necessarily help. Skyscanner, which I used to start my Venice flight search, for example, certainly didn’t identify BA as my cheapest option, because it can’t reflect the subtleties of different airlines’ baggage charges. In fact, BA was near the bottom of the second page of results.

Yet while airlines continue to complicate their fares and diverge from each other, the trend with package holidays is going the other way. Tour operators have been including more in their packages and base prices, rather than less, responding to customers who want more certainty over the overall cost of their holidays.

A few months ago, for example, Tui told me that 67 per cent of their holidays sold are all-inclusive, meaning that all drinks and meals are covered by the holiday price, which also normally includes flights, hold baggage, transfers and, of course, your room. (And ironically, I notice that tour operators run by budget airlines, EasyJet Holidays and Jet2 Holidays, automatically included hold luggage in the holidays I checked.) Sure, there are always a few options which can bump up the initial quote, that’s unavoidable. But the base price is a clear and proportionate indicator of what you are likely to pay.

That just isn’t the case when airlines might double the fare they first quote just so that you can carry a reasonably sized bag onto the plane with you. It’s time for more consistency and transparency so we really can tell who is offering the cheapest fares.

