British aid worker Paul Urey dies while being held captive by Russian-backed separatists

James Crisp
·2 min read
Paul Urey - a Warrington aid worker who went missing in Ukraine
A British aid worker detained by Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine and accused of being a mercenary has died in their custody.

Paul Urey, 45, was charged with "mercenary activities" by Moscow-backed rebels in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The father-of-two from Warrington had type 1 diabetes and needed insulin daily. DPR officials blamed his death on illness and stress.

Mr Urey’s mother Linda said she was "absolutely devastated" by the news.

A No 10 spokesman said: "They're clearly alarming reports and our thoughts are obviously with his family and friends."

Darya Morozova, a representative of the DPR, said Mr Urey was suffering from diabetes, and kidney and cardiovascular problems.

She added: "On our part, despite the severity of the alleged crime, Paul Urey was provided with appropriate medical assistance. However, given the diagnoses and stress, he passed away on July 10."

Reports of Mr Urey's death were corroborated by Dominik Byrne, the founder of the Presidium Network, a voluntary organisation working in Ukraine.

Although Mr Urey was working in Ukraine as an independent volunteer, the Presidium Network had been trying to assist his family since his capture.

"We were in contact with Mr Urey's family this morning, who have verified that Paul has died, although we are seeking further verification from the Ukrainian authorities," Mr Byrne told The Telegraph.

He said that it was possible that shortages of insulin supplies in Russia had left him unable to access adequate medication.

During his time in custody, Mr Urey was allowed to speak to his family and was in remote contact with the Red Cross, but had not been seen by them in person.

"The fact is the Russians are not allowing direct welfare checks on patients whose medical conditions had already been made known to them," Mr Byrne said.

"We condemn the capture of all humanitarian volunteers," he added. "And if they are taken into custody and treated as PoWs, we fully expect their welfare to be respected in accordance with the Geneva Convention."

Mr Urey was detained by the Russian military in late April alongside another Briton, Dylan Healy. Mr Healy, 22, is facing the death penalty after being charged with being a mercenary in June.

The men were accused of being spies after being stopped at a checkpoint while trying to evacuate a woman and two children from a battle zone in the Zaporizhzhia region of southern Ukraine.

Mr Urey appeared on Russian television in handcuffs on May 5 and made what appeared to be a scripted statement in which he called the British Government "corrupt".

He was facing the same charges as Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner, two British military volunteers captured in Mariupol in April, who were sentenced to death by a court in Donetsk.

