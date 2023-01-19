British actor Julian Sands named as hiker missing in California mountains

Julian Sands went missing during a hiking trip in southern California - Clara Molden

A hiker missing for more than five days during freezing temperatures on a mountain in southern California has been named as British actor Julian Sands.

Search teams have been battling the risk of avalanches as they scour the snow for signs of the 65-year-old actor who was last seen in the Baldy Bowl trail area of the San Gabriel Mountains on Friday night.

Sands is known for his roles in films A Room With A View, Leaving Las Vegas and Warlock, as well as TV appearances on 24, Smallville and Banshee. In 2011, he developed a show with John Malkovich for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and also appeared in the English-language version of the mystery film The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

Fellow actor Melanie Kinnaman took to social media to share her disbelief on Thursday.

"Our friend Julian Sands has been missing from a hiking trip in the mountains of Southern California for nearly one week," Kinnaman wrote. "Please send prayers for his safe return."

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's department urged hikers to "think twice and heed warnings" following treacherous weather in the region.

The force said its search and rescue teams had responded to 14 calls on Mount Baldy and in the surrounding area over the past month.

Two people have been killed while adventuring up the mountains in recent weeks and rescuers are still looking for another missing California resident, Bob Gregory, who was hiking at Crystal Lake on the same mountain range where Sands was last seen.

"Sheriff's Department Search and Rescue crews responded and began a search. Because of avalanche risks and trail conditions, the ground crews were pulled off the mountain on Saturday evening," the department said.

"However, we continue to search by helicopter and drones when the weather permits."

Ground searches would be scheduled when the weather improves and conditions were safer for rescue crews.

Sands, who most recently played the chief medical officer in the 2021 Jack Lowden and Peter Capaldi-led drama Benediction, has lived in Los Angeles since 2020.

From 1984 to 1987 he was married to journalist Sarah Sands, a former Telegraph editor, with whom he shares a son. He has two daughters with journalist Evgenia Citkowitz, whom he married in 1990.