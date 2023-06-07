Britain's worst gardeners are set to have a fantastic summer

An organic flower nursery bed, pink globe dahlias.

Yesterday, I came back from holiday to find a spectacular rose bush, in full flower, beside my garden gate. I had admired the stunning variety, “For Your Eyes Only”, at Chelsea Flower Show years ago and in a prime example of hope over experience, I tipped it into a hole and patted the earth as I’d seen Monty Don do, but it never burst – or even, sauntered – forth on my patch.

It was no surprise. I know that proper plantspeople expect – and indeed, assume – that everything will blossom and grow inevitably, under their expert hands. But not me. I am an incompetent gardener. I have enormous admiration for those who can prick out a parterre, make roses ramble and clematis climb. However, compost is absent from my shopping list, I’ve never mulched in my life and not a single greenfly has been zapped in my borders.

And yet… a strange phenomenon has occurred this year: anyone and everyone has become a good gardener, because as Elvis Costello once sang, “It’s been a good year for the roses.” The preponderance of blousy blooms is the talk of our village – and indeed, The Telegraph’s Letters page, where correspondents hail “the lusty growth and abundant buds”.

I really should be a good gardener. My husband grew fuschias and geraniums from tiny seedlings and for 20 years, I lived next door to the director general of the Royal Horticultural Society. I listened to their gardening chats over the fence, picking up lots of information by osmosis, as lyrical Latin names were batted back and forth. Unfortunately, my use of them had little to do with horticulture.

Instead, after dropping a box of eggs or stubbing my toe, I instinctively let rip with a plant-based expletive. “Trachelospermum Jasminoides!” or “Helleborus Orientalis!” Powerful and acceptable alternatives to swearing – especially in the dairy products aisle at Waitrose.

Our move to a Suffolk village, with an Open Gardens Week and Horticultural Show, coincided with my husband’s major knee surgery and the knowledge that he couldn’t manage the “heavy stuff” in the garden anymore.

I could have picked up the wheelbarrow and let him tell me what to do, but instead I decided to save my marriage and sided with Dame Joan Bakewell, who dismisses gardening as “just housework out of doors”.

Thankfully, us incompetent gardeners have had two good years. Last year’s drought made every garden limp – even the traditional, kaleidoscopic display of my show garden neighbours. But this year, everything, it seems, is coming up – not just roses, but flora in abundance.

I think Mother Nature, bless her, is giving us reasons to be cheerful. I believe she gathered all the greenery together and decided that, while there wasn’t a lot she could do about interest rates, wars and strikes – and to avoid a repeat of the gardeners’ resigned, post-drought refrain last summer, “Oh, well, it’ll be better next year” – urged the seeds and tubers to put on the best display ever, to raise the nation’s spirits, and nurture our precious bees.

Even if you do not have a garden, all the streets are full of blossom and if we can wake up and smell the roses, then the world will be a happier place, for a brief and fragrant moment.

‘Conversations From A Long Marriage’ by Jan Etherington is on BBC Sounds

