Britain's transformation into the new Italy is now almost complete

It was a rare moment of national pride, on a par with the country's beloved Azzurris lifting the World Cup.

In 1987, thanks in part to a statistical tweak that brought its massive black economy into the official figures for the first time, Italy’s GDP overtook Britain’s, making it the fifth largest in the world. “Il sorpasso”, or the overtaking, was celebrated by Italian newspapers and politicians as a moment when the country finally started to live up to its potential.

In that year, it was easy to predict that Italy would have one of the most successful economies in the world. Leading technology and media companies such as Olivetti and Finvest, run by a young Silvio Berlusconi, were pushing out into the world. The currency was strengthening and a chaotic political system was at last stabilising. Italy was taking its place among the world's leaders.

After decades of sclerotic growth, Italians may well look back on that brief sunlit period as a moment of pride before a fall. The tragedy for Britain is that it now risks going the same way.

Instead of Italy becoming the new Britain decades ago, it turns out that Britain is now the new Italy, except without the sunshine or the pasta.

The UK is increasingly ungovernable, with governments lasting little more than a few embarrassing weeks before they start to fall apart. Growth has ground to a halt. Our demographics are terrible, with an ageing population and a declining birth rate. Our infrastructure is crumbling, and it is impossible to build anything. The North and South are pitted against one another, and so are the young and the old.

The markets treat the country with suspicion, and often rightly so. Illegal immigration is out of control. The stock market is stuck in decline. And of course, debt keeps rising inexorably no matter what anyone does. The list goes on and on.

When the UK voted to leave the European Union, the purpose may have been to stop itself turning into the next Italy. It was hailed by supporters of Brexit as a chance to break free and forge a new path.

Now that that has clearly failed, the important lesson to learn from our southern neighbour is this. Countries that once had bright prospects can turn into basket cases very quickly. No one would have predicted that fate for Italy at the moment of “Il sorpasso”, but it is what happened, and it can happen to the UK as well.

And once a country sets itself down that path, the outlook is very bleak, with growth stalled, technocrats struggling to keep control, and angry extremists such as the incoming Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni rising to power. It doesn’t sound very British – but the dismal truth is that this now appears to be the UK's future.

On the surface, Italy and the UK may look like very different countries. We were the first parliamentary democracy, we were the first industrial nation, we have a long record of political stability, we have a respected, independent central bank, and, in sterling, a currency that is still one of the few to be globally important. And that is before anyone even mentions the weather, the dress sense, the food, the coffee and the beaches kissed by sunshine.

And yet, if you start to look at some of the statistics in more detail, there are alarming parallels between the two nations. In reality, we have been “turning Italian” for a long time. The trend is now starting to accelerate.

Start with the growth rate. According to figures from the World Bank, per capita GDP for Italy measured in 2010 dollars to allow for inflation hit an all time high of $34,000 back in 2007. Since then it has been in steady decline, dropping to less than $30,000 last year – back to the levels of the mid-1990s. In effect, Italy has been a zero growth country for more than 20 years.

And yet the UK is not much better. Using the same series of standardised statistics, we hit $44,000 per capita in 2007, and we are now at $46,000. We have grown only a miniscule amount over the last 15 years. With constantly rising taxes, stifling regulations, and a shrinking active labour force, it now looks inevitable that we will match Italy’s growth rate, and even that will take some luck. By the end of the decade, it will be impossible to tell the growth rates of the two countries apart.

Italy has a litany of infrastructure problems. Bridges collapse, the roads are chaotic, the national airline goes in and out of bankruptcy, and while it has a couple of shiny new high speed rail lines it is a difficult country to get around.

A report from the World Economic Forum (WEF) ranked Italy at only 27th in the world for the quality of its infrastructure, despite the fact that Italy ranks seventh in the world for the percentage of GDP accounted for by government spending. The state controls half the nation’s income, but has very little to show for it in terms of the stuff it is meant to be building for the public.

This may sound familiar. The UK still ranks slightly better than Italy for the quality of our infrastructure – the WEF ranks us 11th in the world, behind key competitors such as Germany, France, Spain and the Netherlands – but we are steadily slipping even as the Government takes a larger and larger share of national income.

Does anyone think we will be building a new airport in London any time soon, or a railway connecting Leeds and Manchester or Oxford and Cambridge? In truth, we probably won’t even be widening the M6 or the M25. Countries stuck with permanently low growth cut back on infrastructure projects because that is the easiest thing to do. But the long term impact is that they become less and less attractive as a place to do business.

How about the splits between regions? Italy is famous for its divisions between the North and South. It is the most dramatic regional division of any country in Europe. Lombardy in the north has a GDP per capita of 127pc of the EU average, according to Eurostat figures. Calabria in the south is only 56pc of the EU average, making it less than half as wealthy. Average incomes in Milan are more than twice those in major southern cities, and all the country's biggest companies are clustered around the wealthiest centres.

Flip that around, with a prosperous South and and far less successful North and it sounds depressingly like the UK. Even with massive government spending when Gordon Brown was Chancellor, with the Northern Powerhouse under George Osborne, and “levelling up” under Boris Jonhnson, there is no sign of that gap closing.

It has endured in Italy for a century or more, and on many measures just gets worse and worse. Increasingly that seems to be true of the UK as well.

Next, take a look at the demographics of the two countries. Italy has one of the lowest birth rates in the developed world, with 1.27 births per woman, well below the rate needed just to keep the population stable. It has been falling steadily since the mid-1960s when it peaked at more than 2.5 births per woman.

Italy’s population almost doubled during the 20th century, but has been in absolute decline since 2015 and is forecast to drop from more than 60 million to below 50 million by 2050.

The result? Italy has lots of old people, and not very many young ones. Already 22pc of the population is over 65, the highest level in the developed world after Japan (Finland, Portugal and Greece round out the top five, in case you were wondering).

It is hard for any country to grow significantly when so many people are already past the retirement age. The trouble is, the UK is not much better.

Our birth rate is down to 1.65 per woman, down from a peak, 50 years ago, of more than three. We are not quite at the Italian levels, but we are heading in the same direction.

With housing becoming less and less affordable all the time, with childcare costs rising and the healthcare system close to breaking down, it is very hard to see that ever going up again.

Italy has for more than two decades been stuck in a demographic rut, with an increasingly ageing population lacking in energy and voting for benefits rather than growth. The UK is already heading down the same path, with the “triple lock” on pensions and an obsession about preserving house prices put above any other economic objectives – regardless of whether that stifles the aspirations of younger generations.

The Italian political class has never found a way out of that dilemma, constantly pandering to an elderly electorate, and it looks unlikely that Britain’s politicians will be any more successful. And, of course, those politicians come and go with an increasingly comic frequency. The chaos of Italian politics has always been the punchline of jokes within administrative circles.

Since 1946, Italy has had 29 different prime ministers – all of them men as it happens – with an average time in office of less than three years. Fernando Tambroni, who survived in office for only four months in 1960 was the least successful, but the majority of them come and go within a year or two.

Only the rare exceptions such as Mr Berlusconi manage to hang on for a full term, and then typically only as the head of fractious coalitions just about held together with little purpose and riven by disagreements.

Italy has had even more governments than it has had prime ministers, with 69 in total for the post-war period and an average life expectancy of 13 months. We might have laughed at that, back in the days when leaders such as Margaret Thatcher or Sir Tony Blair lasted a decade or more in office, and even relative failures such as Sir John Major managed seven years.

But we are now heading in precisely the same direction. There have been four Prime Ministers over the last six years (Cameron, May, Johnson and Truss), which is getting close to Italian averages, and it would hardly be a huge surprise if that figure went up to eight before 2022 is over (the Jeremy Hunt caretaker administration followed by Sir Keir Starmer before Christmas).

There is another similarity as well. Italy has witnessed the breakdown of the old traditional parties, with the Christian Democrats, the equivalent of the British Conservative Party, and the Socialists, the equivalent of the Labour Party, disappearing amid infighting, factionalism and splits, and the rise of new, informal movements based around charismatic leaders.

We are starting to see something very similar in the UK. UKIP rose and fell, followed by the Brexit Party, both built around the compelling populism of Nigel Farage (and no one should rule out Farage launching another party amid the ruins of mainstream Conservatism) while on the left, Corbynism captured the Labour Party for several years. The nationalists have taken Scotland and may soon take Wales as well, and the Greens could be sweeping towards power in the way they already have in Germany.

We have not yet seen the equivalent of the comedian Beppe Grillo’s bizarre Five Star Movement, which at one point was poised to seize control of the government with a whacky mixture of libertarianism and utopian socialism. But it may well only be a matter of time.

Amid all the political drama of last week, perhaps in retrospect the most significant event won’t be the brutal sacking of Kwarsi Kwarteng, but Eddie Izzard launching his campaign to become a Labour MP in Manchester. Izzard for PM in 2027? Heck, why not. In Italy, you would be putting money on it already, and if you can find anyone to give you odds it might be worth a fiver in this country as well.

All of that political chaos feeds through not just to dismal growth, but also to miserable returns for investors. The stock market might be an imperfect indicator of a country’s performance but still a useful measure of the vitality and energy of a country’s business.

Italy’s benchmark MIB index hit an all-time high of 47,000 back in 2000. And now? It is languishing at slightly over 20,000. In effect, over 22 year investors have lost half their money, unlike France’s Cac-40, or Germany’s Dax, which are still comfortably ahead of their 2000 peaks.

Of course, there is one other major index that is still below its 2000 level. Britain’s FTSE 100, still below its turn of the century highs, and with its tired looking collection of mining conglomerates, fossil fuel giants, along with a few banks and pharmaceutical companies, seems more and more mid-20th century with every year that passes.

And of course finally there is the debt. If you go back to the moment of “Il sorpasso”, Italian debt was just 90pc of GDP, admittedly higher than a country such as the UK (we were at slightly over 50pc back in those more frugal times), but not at a level where anyone was especially worrying about it.

It rose in the 1990s and then came down again, as the country squeezed itself into the euro at the start of the next decade. Ever since then, Italian debt has just and risen, hitting 159pc last year.

And the UK? Our debt to GDP ratio is still at a more modest 85pc of GDP. But it has doubled over the past 15 years, and may well double again over the next ten.

The important point to keep in mind is this. None of the many Italian governments over the last twenty years have been especially extravagant. Indeed, for much of that time the country has been run by technocrats imposed on Rome by the European Union (first Mario Monti, and more recently the outgoing Prime Minister Mario Draghi).

For most of that time, Italy has run primary surpluses, as the economists call them, meaning that tax receipts are more than enough to cover day-to-day expenditure once you exclude debt repayments and investment.

No one has been attempting radical experiments in supply-side economics or debt fuelled investment binges. But when a country is incapable of growth, when it has a steadily ageing population, and when every government is a coalition of warring factions constantly on the brink of collapse that can only get through from week to week with a promise of more spending, then the debt burden just rises and rises without end.

Italy is set on that path, and no one really knows how to get the debt down anymore. Britain is already joining it. No matter how hard governments try and control spending, the debt to GDP ratio looks set to move through the 100pc barrier very soon. It may well have hit 130pc or 140pc of GDP by 2030 – and worst of all, just like Italy, we won’t even have very much to show for all that extra spending.

Italy makes occasional attempts to break out of the low-growth, high-debt, low innovation, and anti enterprise rut that it appears to be stuck in.

There have been a succession of different political movements promising to restart growth and relaunch the economy. Mr Berlusconi, Italy's most successful entrepreneur, was meant to be launching a pro-business, reformist government that would shake up the establishment when he swept into power in 2001.

Matteo Renzi, described by many commentators as the Italian Tony Blair, was supposed to offer a New Labour-style makeover after becoming PM in 2014.

More recently, the former European Central Bank president Mr Draghi managed to wangle a €100bn from the rest of the EU to finally kick-start the economy only two years ago.

Each “revolution” runs out of steam very quickly. We are seeing something very similar in the UK. New Labour promised to change everything. David Cameron’s slick new Conservatives would combine social liberalism and pro-growth economics. Leaving the EU would reboot growth, or Johnson’s big state Toryism would level up the regions, or Trussonomics would liberate enterprise.

The new political movements come and go with bewildering speed. In the background, nothing much changes.

Turning into Italy is, in truth, a dismal prospect. Of all the G20 countries, it is without question the one you would least like to emulate. It has stunted growth, few new companies that anyone has heard of, and little ambition other than to keep its debts under some form of control. Its best and brightest young people increasingly choose to make their careers elsewhere; shockingly, 182,000 university graduates have left the country over the last decade and that number is accelerating.

Its political system is getting angrier and angrier as it grapples with two decades of decline.

Giorgia Meloni, the incoming Prime Minister, has her political roots in the pre-war fascist movement, and as much as she tries to reinvent herself, that is hardly the sign of a healthy democracy or a society at peace with itself.

The UK does not, of course, have any history of fascism to speak of.

But there is no escaping a simple fact. When a country gets relentlessly poorer and poorer, its politics become more volatile, and more and more extreme.

It couldn’t happen here, we might like to tell ourselves, and, in fairness, perhaps it won’t. And yet 30 or 40 years ago, when it was celebrating overtaking the UK, no one would have predicted that Italy would become a stagnant, ungovernable, zero growth mess. But that is what happened.

Likewise, a few years ago no one would have predicted that fate lay in store for the UK. Indeed, leaving the EU was, at least in part, all about avoiding that trap.

Right now, however, that is what looks set to happen. We won’t have the sunshine, the food, or the stylish fashion houses – but in every other respect Britain's transformation is well underway.