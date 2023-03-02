Britain's Pret raises staff pay for third time in a year

·2 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - British coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger will raise staff pay for a third time in a year, an increase that will likely pique the interest of the Bank of England as it weighs up inflationary pressure in the economy.

Pret, owned by investment firm JAB and founder Sinclair Beecham, said on Thursday its 7,870 UK shop staff will receive an additional 3% pay increase from April 1, on top of the 5% rise that came into effect in December 2022.

It said "team members" will see pay increase from between 10.30 pounds and 11.55 pounds an hour ($12.36-$13.86) to between 10.60 pounds and 11.90 pounds depending on location.

Barista pay will increase from between 10.85 pounds and 12.50 pounds an hour to between 11.20 pounds and 12.85 pounds, depending on location and experience.

All workers can also receive what Pret calls a "mystery shopper bonus" of 1.25 pounds an hour.

Pret said average base pay for shop staff will have increased by 19% in the year to April. UK inflation was 10.1% in January.

The BoE is watching pay settlements closely as it weighs further rises in interest rates.

Pret said it wanted to support its workforce amid the high cost of living. But the latest rise also likely reflects Britain's still tight labour market.

Data last month showed that despite being on the brink of recession, the country's jobless rate held close to five-decade lows and employment grew.

Food retailers Tesco, Asda and Marks & Spencer have all recently announced staff pay rises.

The government-mandated National Living Wage will rise to 10.42 pounds an hour from April, an increase of 9.7%.

Pret also provides workers with free food and has introduced a discounts portal giving access to products from major supermarkets and other businesses at a lower cost.

The group, which trades from 429 shops in the UK and a further 121 overseas, said in 2021 it wanted to double the size of its business within five years.

($1 = 0.8333 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Latest Stories

  • Here’s Why Both Ford and GM Have Shut Down Pickup Production

    The work stoppages are temporary—and for two very different reasons.

  • Metal tycoon sued over missing $577 million in nickel told cargo inspectors he'd had a heart attack, report says

    Prateek Gupta, whose nickel shipments to Trafigura allegedly contained no nickel, is accused of using several techniques to avoid inspection of his cargo.

  • Biden conditions for chip funding cause 'heartburn,' industry insiders say

    As the Biden administration on Tuesday disclosed conditions for awarding $39 billion in subsidies to revamp U.S. semiconductor manufacturing, tech industry sources said some unexpected provisions make the funds less attractive. Although no chip industry sources said companies would scrap expansion plans to build in the U.S., they grumbled about the U.S. Department of Commerce's broad range of rules to receive funding, from requirements to share excess profits with the government to providing affordable child care for construction workers who build the plants. Industry sources say that the measure was a surprise and that it is unclear how it would be applied to companies, each of which will have to negotiate separate agreements with the U.S. government.

  • Indian buyers for Russia's oil are drowning in price-cap paperwork and that could hit Moscow's sales, report says

    Indian buyers of Russian crude oil are drowning in paperwork demanded under the G7 price cap, and that could dent Moscow's sales, Bloomberg reported.

  • Ireland rues mistakes of the past as it struggles to keep the lights on

    Back-up power generators have started to arrive in Ireland to help it keep the lights on during the next few winters. The mobile turbines, described as “effectively jet engines”, are set to be installed in areas including Dublin and nearby County Meath. The €350m (£308m) temporary capacity was ordered by environment minister Eamon Ryan last year as a “last resort”, after regulators flagged a looming shortfall in generation. “This is an electricity emergency,” minister of state Ossian Smyth told

  • 107,000 vehicles recalled by Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and BMW: Check latest car recalls

    Hyundai, Mercdes-Benz and BMW are recalling new model vehicles in the latest string of car recalls. Check affected cars here.

  • First Nations in N.B. sign agreement with one forestry company named in title claim

    FREDERICTON — Six Wolastoqey communities in New Brunswick have signed a memorandum of understanding with one of the companies named in a major lawsuit filed by the First Nations, who are seeking to reclaim title over large swaths of the province. The agreement in principle with forestry company AV Group NB outlines a path for a forest co-management model and for other economic development opportunities, representatives for the six nations said Tuesday. "It's much more of a symbolic gesture," sai

  • 'Like starting a new life': Refugees arrive as skilled workers under expanding pilot

    TORONTO — Mulham Alkhalil has been working for a high-end furniture manufacturer in Toronto since arriving in Canada last year from Syria via Libya. The 40-year-old, whose job involves operating a computer-assisted furniture cutting and engraving machine, fled Syria in 2012 because he didn't want to get involved in the country's ongoing war by being drafted to compulsory military service. He first went to Libya but said he wasn't able to find long-term stability there after that country's civil

  • Toyota rethinks long-term EV strategy, calls Tesla Y a 'work of art,' report says

    Toyota is taking a step back to re-evaluate its EVs built on the e-TNGA platform, which may delay some models but will ensure longer-term success.

  • Exclusive-Canada's Baytex Energy nears $2.5 billion deal for U.S. peer Ranger Oil -sources

    Canadian oil and gas producer Baytex Energy Corp is nearing a deal to acquire U.S. peer Ranger Oil Corp for around $2.5 billion including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Calgary, Alberta-based Baytex will pay a mixture of cash and stock to buy Ranger at a small premium to its current market value of $1.8 billion. The transaction will significantly boost Baytex's presence in South Texas' Eagle Ford shale basin, which currently represents around 30% of its total production, according to its website.

  • Cuba's top cigar maker puffs out more sales

    STORY: Sales at Cuban cigar maker Habanos rose last year.That was driven largely by growth in Europe, which made up more than half the company's sales.Buyers in the Asia-Pacific region also showed a taste for one of Cuba's most famous exports.Habanos called China the 'driving force' behind sales there.Jose Maria Lopez is co-chair of Habanos."Europe continues to consolidate its position as the world's leading region for Habanos, accounting for 54% of the world's sales. One of the major areas that we all know, which has grown in recent years is the Asia-Pacific region, which continues to increase its global weight and has now reached 19% of Habanos' worldwide sales turnover in value terms."Habanos said Monday (February 27) that sales rose 2% overall on the previous year, hitting $545 million. The cigar company said it has 40% of the global premium tobacco market.It's known for brands such as Cohiba and Montecristo. Luis Sanchez is the firm's co-chair."Of course with all the initiatives we have in terms of product and experience we provide to all cigar lovers, we are sure this year, we will even manage to surpass what we achieved in 2022."Habanos has had to recover from the effects of the health crisis.And it also faced severe disruption made by Hurricane Ian, which struck the main tobacco-producing region in Cuba.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: What Is the Standard Deduction for People...

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway quietly made a $8.2 billion acquisition that taps into the electric-vehicle boom

    Berkshire bought Pilot, a truck-stop chain that has partnered with General Motors and Volvo to develop national EV charging networks.

  • Kobach sues energy company for natural gas price manipulation during 2021 winter storm

    The company, Kobach said, cost Kansas companies and consumers more than $50 million.

  • Oil edges up as record U.S. crude exports offset stock build

    Record high U.S. crude exports helped offset the market’s consternation over another weekly build in stockpiles, sending oil prices higher for a second day in a row. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for April delivery settled at $77.69 a barrel, up 64 cents, or 0.8%. London-traded Brent crude for April delivery settled at $84.31, up 86 cents or 1.03%.

  • Genentech sues Biogen for royalties on blockbuster MS drug

    Roche's Genentech Inc sued Biogen MA Inc on Tuesday in San Francisco federal court, claiming Biogen owes additional patent royalties from worldwide sales of its blockbuster multiple-sclerosis and Crohn's disease drug Tysabri. Genentech's lawsuit said Biogen owes royalties for all the Tysabri that was produced using Genentech's patents before the patents expired, even if it was sold later.

  • How Much Money Do I Need For Retirement?

    A retirement plan is a financial strategy that combines both savings and investments and plans for distributions to pay for retirement. To help assist you with your financial goals, employers often offer a 401(k) plan to help you save a … Continue reading → The post What Is a Retirement Plan? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Fort Frances explores self-contained electrical grid

    FORT FRANCES — The town is looking at the possibility of having a self-contained electrical grid. Town council voted on Monday to pass a resolution awarding Siemens Canada nearly $300,000 to undertake the feasibility study for a micro-grid in Fort Frances. Joerg Ruppenstein, the president and CEO of the Fort Frances Power Corporation, said the whole point of the project is to explore leveraging electricity as a means to spark economic development, specifically from implementing a micro-grid. He

  • Apple supplier Foxlink says working to resume production after India fire

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwanese Apple Inc supplier Foxlink said on Wednesday it is working hard to resume production following a fire at a plant in southern India that halted operations at the maker of iPhone charging cables, sending its stock price down. The factory is located in the Chittoor district of India's Andhra Pradesh state and is unlikely to resume full operations for two months, raising supply chain concerns for the U.S. tech giant, Reuters reported this week. Foxlink was engulfed in a massive fire on Monday that led part of the building to collapse, but there were no casualties.

  • China eases data security deadline pressure for multinational companies

    Chinese regulators have eased some deadline pressure on multinational companies struggling to comply with new rules requiring them to seek approval to export user data, according to lawyers advising clients on the matter. In theory, global companies operating in China had until Wednesday, March 1 to submit extensive documentation that maps out their users' data flow as well as complete a security review and gain government approval. In practice, companies now need to have only submitted an application containing documents on user data and flow by Wednesday, rather than have completed a whole security review, said Carolyn Bigg, a partner at international law firm DLA Piper.