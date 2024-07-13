Britain's Patten and Finn Heliovaara win doubles title

Great Britain's Henry Patten and Finland's Harri Heliovaara saved three match points on their way to winning a thrilling men's doubles final at Wimbledon.

Patten, 28, and Heliovaara, 35, clinched a superb 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (10-8) 7-6 (11-9) victory against Australian 15th seeds Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson, to the delight of a large crowd on Centre Court on Saturday.

The successful pair dropped to their knees in celebration having clinched a remarkable win.

They had come into the tournament unseeded after only starting to work together in April.

It means there has been a British winner in the men's doubles in consecutive years after Neal Skupski joined Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands to take the title in 2023.

'It's all very emotional'

There were tears from the winning pair on Saturday, while the losing duo were left wondering how they had not become champions.

"It couldn't have been a closer match," said Patten, telling the crowd: "You all are amazing. So many of my family members and friends have come here and I thank you all."

Heliovaara added: "We were a little lucky, but sometimes you need luck to win a tennis match. We will definitely enjoy it. The tears you see, it's all very emotional."

Thompson, who lost to American Brandon Nakashima in the second round of the men's singles, summed up the beaten pair's thoughts by saying: "I'm devastated. We were so close."

Purcell was aiming for his second Wimbledon success after he and fellow Australian Matthew Ebden won the doubles in 2022.

Assessing his latest final appearance, Purcell said: "It was a great match for the crowd. I'm super happy for the boys, they deserved it.

"You don't know how many times you will be here so enjoy it, all the best."

Patten and Heliovaara delight Centre Court

Patten and Heliovaara saved five set points in a thrilling first-set tie-break and had a chance of their own at 7-6, only for the Australians to win three successive points to move ahead in the match.

But Patten and Heliovaara, with the majority of the crowd cheering loudly at every success, fought hard and held off the first of the match points in the 12th game of the second set.

They also then saved two further match points in the tie-break, fighting back from 7-6 and 8-7 behind to take it 10-8 and force a deciding set.

Neither pair could break serve as a 10-point tie-break to settle the match always seemed inevitable.

Purcell and Thompson led 8-6, but Patten and Heliovaara won five of the next six points to seal an incredible victory, one which was marked by a near-deafening roar from a delighted Centre Court audience.