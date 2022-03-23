Britain's Lloyds Bank closes a further 60 branches

General view of signage at a branch of Lloyds bank, in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's biggest domestic bank Lloyds said on Wednesday it will close 60 further branches, as it steps up efforts to shrink its physical branch network amid a surge in the popularity of digital banking.

"Just like many other high street businesses, fewer customers are choosing to visit our branches," said Vim Maru, group retail director at Lloyds.

Employee union Unite criticised the move, arguing it would "rip the heart out of local communities" and claimed it would result in 124 job losses.

Lloyds was not immediately available to comment on Unite's redundancy claims but it did say it would try to move any staff who wanted to remain at the bank to new roles.

Lloyds said it would cut branches across its various retail brands, including 24 Lloyds branches, 19 Bank of Scotland and 17 Halifax branches.

(Reporting by Iain Withers, editing by Sinead Cruise)