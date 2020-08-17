Britain's hot weather keeps shopper numbers low

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk past a social distancing sign following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chester, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Shopper numbers across all British retail destinations rose 0.8% last week versus the week before, with hot weather partly responsible for the muted increase, researcher Springboard said on Monday.

It said shopper numbers, or footfall, declined by 0.5% on UK high streets but was up 2.4% in shopping centres and 1.9% in retail parks.

On a year-on-year basis total footfall at all UK destinations was down 32.5% in the week to Aug. 15, Springboard said.





(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)