Britain's Got Talent's Simon Cowell picks singer Fayth as his 2020 Golden Buzzer act
Britain's Got Talent saw the Golden Buzzer pushed for the third time this series this evening (April 25), with judge Simon Cowell sending a contestant straight through to the live shows.
Simon pressed the Golden Buzzer for 12-year-old singer Fayth, who took to the stage to belt out Tina Turner's iconic hit, 'Proud Mary'.
She earned a standing ovation from the audience and all four judges, with David calling her a "superstar".
Related: Britain's Got Talent airs emotional audition from nurse with moving song
He said: "Occasionally, and it is very occasionally on this show, someone comes onto the stage and you think they are born to be a superstar."
Simon added: "You know what I like about you, Fayth? I absolutely loved your personality, when you talked about the support you had from your mum and dad.
"Then you see the support you've had from 3,000 people, and just to give you a little bit more support, I'm going to give you one of those."
Then he pushed the big Golden Buzzer sending Fayth straight through to the semi-finals.
Related: Britain's Got Talent act gets five yeses for the first time ever
Viewers were very impressed with Fayth's amazing voice and Simon's decision to send her through to the live shows.
One viewer tweeted: "What a performance that was from Fayth! Absolutely nailed it", while another added: "Think we have our winner on #bgt Already what a superstar #fayth is going to be."
Another viewer tweeted: "Fayth deserved that golden buzzer, she's a superstar and she absolutely smashed that! Well done Simon!"
"This girl is a total, total STAR!"
2 x total = 1 x official star accreditation from @simoncowell ⭐⭐
Well done, Fayth Ifil! 👏 #BGT #GoldenBuzzer pic.twitter.com/lLeFUBvY6B
— BGT (@BGT) April 25, 2020
Think we have our winner on #bgt Already what a superstar #fayth is going to be
— Tony edward (@TonyEdward12) April 25, 2020
Wow 12 years old 😳 this kid will make it if she wins this or not #BGT
— tracy 🦋 (@tracydee1) April 25, 2020
Imagine having that talent and confidence at 12 years old. Phenomenal #BGT
— Alan Flatley (@alflats11) April 25, 2020
Sensational. #BGT pic.twitter.com/Kob2L4zJeR
— ⓈⓄⓅⒽⒾⒺ ⭐️ (@_sophieholland) April 25, 2020
She deserved that golden buzzer!! Absolutely amazing 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #BGT pic.twitter.com/I9Dlc8o8Ra
— Hope ♡ (@hopehilditch) April 25, 2020
Fayth deserved that golden buzzer, she's a superstar and she absolutely smashed that! Well done Simon! @bgt 👏#BGT
— Dave (@DavidMackayy) April 25, 2020
Last week, Ant & Dec pressed the Golden Buzzer for musician Jon Courtenay and the week before David Walliams use his Golden Buzzer for musical group Sign Along With Us.
Britain's Got Talent continues next Saturday (May 2) at 8pm on ITV.
Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.
Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.
You Might Also Like