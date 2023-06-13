Britain's Got Talent star Jack Carroll on new BBC Three show Mobility

(L-R) Ruben Reuter, Jack Carroll and Zak Ford-Williams star in the new BBC Three comedy

If you watched Britain's Got Talent 10 years ago, you might remember Jack Carroll.

Thanks to his quick wit, the comedian was runner-up on the show when he was 14.

That was in 2013. Jack, now 24, kept writing and moved into acting.

He's just worked on BBC Three drama Mobility, a short film about three disabled teenagers from Huddersfield who catch the same mobility bus to school each day.

Jack, who has cerebral palsy, says the comedy is different to most on TV as the whole cast is disabled.

Dan, who has Down's Syndrome, is played by Ruben Reuter and Sunny, played by Zak Ford-Williams, uses a wheelchair.

"I would say the kind of key difference with Mobility is that it's an ensemble piece featuring multiple disabled characters," Jack tells BBC Newsbeat.

"I think when disability gets portrayed on screen, it's usually one person [who] experiences a disability and then a bunch of able-bodied people react into that, but this is an all-disabled cast.

"And I think that's something new and something hopefully that will end up being pretty important."

Mobility is about three disabled teenagers who catch the same bus to school each day

Jack co-wrote the show with screenwriter Tom Gregory, who approached him on Twitter.

But he says it was always part of his plan to star in the show - because he knew he was the best person for the part.

"Nobody can play a pompous young adult with a disability better than me," Jack jokes.

"I've got a lot of experience at it."

And Jack hopes Mobility will get more TV bosses thinking about representation in future shows.

"There's not just one type of disability is, there's absolutely loads," he says.

"In the wake of Mobility coming out, I've been talking a lot about diversity within diversity and there's a lot of different experiences.

"So what I would like to see is a bit more representation where maybe there's more than one disability focused show on TV at a time."

You can watch Mobility on BBC Three at 22:00 BST on Tuesday 13 June, or catch it on iPlayer.

