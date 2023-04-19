Britain's Got Talent Shocking Fire Stunt Sparks Hundreds Of Complaints

Thomas Vu performing on Britain's Got Talent

Thomas Vu performing on Britain's Got Talent

The latest series of Britain’s Got Talent has already been met with controversy, after hundreds of viewers complained to Ofcom over one stunt featured in the first episode.

Saturday night’s show included an appearance by professional stunt performer Thomas Vu, whose routine involved being covered in a fire-retardant gel before being set on fire while he attempted to solve a Rubik’s cube.

It’s perhaps worth noting that Thomas explained the risks he was putting himself through before beginning his performance, with presenters Ant and Dec urging viewers: “Do not try this at home. Ever!”

An on-screen message also warned those at home not to attempt Thomas’ stunt themselves.

However, that didn’t stop a total of 334 people making complaints to Ofcom since Saturday night’s broadcast.

As is standard procedure, these complaints will be assessed before the media regulator decides whether to take the matter any further.

The current series of Britain’s Got Talent is notable as it marks the first changes to the judging panel in over a decade, with Bruno Tonioli taking over the seat previously occupied by David Walliams.

It was confirmed earlier this year that David would not be returning, after recordings of him making explicit and disparaging remarks about auditionees on the set of BGT in 2020 were leaked in the press, for which he later issued an apology.

The new-look BGT judging panel pictured together during this year's auditions

In a transcript shared with The Guardian, the comedian and children’s author allegedly branded one elderly hopeful a “c***” three times after they made a jibe about him during an unsuccessful audition.

Speaking about another contestant, David reportedly remarked: “She’s like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to fuck them, but you don’t.”

In a statement after his comments were made public, the former Little Britain star said: “I would like to apologise to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020.

“These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry.”

