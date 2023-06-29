Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Paula Moulton dies after MRSA battle

Ken McKay - Shutterstock

Paula Moulton, Britain's Got Talent's popular "wheelchair dancer", has died following her battle with MRSA.

Moulton rose to fame after appearing on the BBC competition in 2012, reaching the semi-finals alongside Gary Lyness as part of Strictly Wheels.

She co-founded the Manchester-based foundation that works to "promote and inspire people to take up wheelchair dancing as a social activity and at competitive levels", according to the group's website.

Moulton's death was confirmed via the Strictly Wheels Facebook page saying that she had passed "suddenly."

"We are devastated to announce the sudden passing of our co-founder Paula," the post begins. "Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this extremely sad time. Paula's legacy will always live in our memories from her utter joy of dance."

A Crowdfunder page has since been set up to raise money to contribute towards Moulton's funeral costs.

Strictly Wheels posted the link, adding: "A funding page has been set up to raise funds to make sure Paula has the funeral she deserves, and the people that loved her can come together to celebrate her life. Details of arrangements will be posted when we have them."

At the time of writing, the page has raised more than £550 of the £4,000 target. The fundraiser page reads: "We are raising funds to make sure Paula has the send-off she deserves, and that the many, many friends and family that loved her can come together to celebrate her life.

"Paula was a star in so many people's lives and excelled in her own life after finding her love for dance. She will be deeply missed by friends and family and everyone within the international wheelchair dance community.

"The funds raised will go directly to cover all the costs and administration for Paula's funeral and to make sure her beloved dog, Indie, is looked after in her retirement. The family would ask for no flowers but donations to this cause."

It goes on to say that any additional funds raised will go towards Strictly Wheels.

Moulton's death follows her diagnosis of MRSA which she contracted after being admitted to hospital with pneumonia.

