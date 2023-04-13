Britain's Got Talent judge Simon Cowell calls Strictly "boring"

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

Simon Cowell called Strictly Come Dancing "boring" when discussing Bruno Tonioli's new position on the Britain's Got Talent judging panel.

Bruno, who was announced as the new BGT judge earlier this year after David Walliams stepped down from the role, was previously a judge on rival competition show Strictly Come Dancing between 2004 and 2019.

Simon, however, branded the judging format on Strictly "boring", adding that Bruno had a lot more fun pressing BGT's famous red buzzers.

"When you're doing Strictly, all you've got is a bat or something, right? That's boring. This is a punctuation mark, which is the red buzzer. He was like a kid having these things to press while he was judging." he told The Sun.

"I think he found that having those, the whole process was easier. I reckon he probably wished he had a red buzzer on Strictly. There's a few celebrities he would have liked to have buzzed off, I bet."

It certainly sounds as if Bruno is buzzer-happy, as Simon's comments come shortly after the Italian choreographer admitted to accidentally pushing the golden buzzer his first day on the job.

"Alesha [Dixon] gave me a brief, but then I forgot everything she told me!" the star said (via Daily Mail). "I think that was obvious when I pressed my golden buzzer at the wrong time on the first day!

"They were like, 'Here are the rules, you press it then, not then', but that went out the window, I honestly got caught up in the moment, forgot everything I'd been told and just reacted instinctively.

"I looked up, Simon [Cowell] was in stitches, Alesha looked shocked! But that really happened. I mean, it wasn't planned. I honestly had no idea I'd do that in the moment."



Britain's Got Talent airs on ITV1 and ITVX.

