Britain's Got Talent Full Voting Figures Reveal Just How Close This Year's Final Was

BGT finalists Lillianna Clifton and Viggo Venn with Ant and Dec

The full voting figures for this year’s series of Britain’s Got Talent have been released by ITV, revealing just how close the grand final was.

On Sunday night, comedian Viggo Venn became the 16th winner in BGT history, scooping a cash prize of £250,000 and a spot on the line-up of the Royal Variety Performance.

Following his win, it was revealed that he scooped an impressive 22.5% of the votes cast on Sunday night.

Viggo’s nearest competition was 13-year-old dancer Lillianna Clifton, who landed 13.1% of the overall vote, while magician Cillian O’Connor – who is also 13 – picked up 11.8%.

Viggo Venn performing on Sunday night

The full vote for the BGT final is as follows:

Viggo Venn - 22.5%

Lillianna Clifton - 13.1%

Cillian O’Connor - 11.8%

Malakai Bayoh - 11.3%

Musa Motha - 10.9%

Ghetto Kids - 10.1%

Amy Lou - 5.8%

Travis George - 4.4%

Olivia Lynes - 4.2%

Duo Odyssey - 3.0%

Tonikaku - 2.9%

Meanwhile, the voting figures for all of last week’s semi-finals have also been shared by ITV.

Here’s the full breakdown of how viewers cast their votes:

Semi-Final 1

Musa Motha - 38.2%

Amy Lou - 18.3%

Abi Carter-Simpson - 16.6%

Enzo Weyne - 10.0%

Parkour Collective - 7.5%

United 2 Dance - 4.3%

Gamal John - 4.1%

Ichikawa Koikuchi - 1.0%

Semi-Final 2

Viggo Venn - 43.7%

Johns’ Boys - 16.4%

Olivia Lynes - 13.3%

Nathan & Joanne - 7.2%

Lewis Fuller - 6.8%

Yo Highness - 5.1%

Tia Connolly - 3.9%

Andrew Stanton - 3.6%

Semi-Final 3

Ghetto Kids - 39.7%

Travis George - 19.4%

Harry Churchill - 9.5%

Notorious - 8.0%

Toy Toy Toy - 8.0%

Dylan B - 7.5%

Miki Dark - 5.1%

Markus Birdman - 2.8%

Semi-Final 4

Malakai Bayoh - 27.5%

Duo Odyssey - 21.8%

MB14 - 13.1%

Felix Clements - 10.0%

Noodle & Tom - 9.0%

Chickenshed - 8.6%

Boycanto - 7.2%

Kimoon Do - 2.8%

Semi-Final 5

Cillian O’Connor - 29.4%

Tonikaku - 18.3%

Lillianna Clifton - 17.7%

Unity - 12.5%

Cammy Barnes - 10.6%

Nurse Georgie Carroll - 5.9%

The Pixiebelles - 4.4%

Romeo & Icy - 1.2%

Applications are already open for next year’s season of BGT.

The most recent series marked one major change after Bruno Tonioli joined the panel, replacing departing judge David Walliams.

Sunday’s final also featured a performance from BGT staple Susan Boyle, marking her first public appearance since her stroke in April 2022.

