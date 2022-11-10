Britain's Best Woodworker: Caretaker, 23, relives time on show final

A school caretaker has said making it through to a TV show final was the "biggest thing I've ever done".

Jacob Bell, of Winterton-on-Sea, near Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, narrowly missed out on scooping Britain's Best Woodworker on the Channel 4 show.

The 23-year-old spent five weeks in Wales filming the show earlier this year and was one of the three contestants to make the final.

"To come this far, I'll never forget it," said Mr Bell.

"Series one was hands down my favourite thing I've ever watched on TV... so being part of [this] final was enough," he said.

"I wanted to make all eight builds - the opportunity to make anything I wanted out of as much wood I wanted without having to pay for it - to have total freedom of design - and to be able to do that eight times, was incredible."

Mr Bell, who was inspired to make things as a child by his grandfather, said he applied for the show last Christmas, but then completely forgot about his entry until producers contacted him.

He said applicants were whittled down in timed auditions but he managed to clinch his TV place after impressing executives with his birdbox design.

Mr Bell, originally from Canterbury, Kent, watched Wednesday's series finale with his girlfriend, her family and friends around his handmade dining table.

He said although the filming schedule and competition was intense, he made good friends with the other contestants.

They all lived in a row of temporary housing on location and have messaged each other daily since the show.

"When someone goes they didn't just leave the show, they left us - we'd always go and wave them off as if they were a family member," said Mr Bell.

"All of us just absolutely love wood - we can talk about it all day.

"Because of that we stop annoying our family with it and talk to each other."

He said while he had kept some pieces made during the episodes, he had given other items to his family.

Mr Bell, who studied carpentry and joinery at college and also works as a handyman around Winterton, said fans had sent him commissions for furniture since his TV appearances.

He had to double the size of his garden workshop as a result, but said life in Winterton - his home for three years - was well-suited to woodworking.

"It's actually just the best place - it's so peaceful I can really get stuck into what I'm doing," he said.

