Britain's best-loved department store must be in trouble – it's selling its golf course

Winter Hill Golf Club in Cookham, Maidenhead

Not wishing to tee-off any of you Dear Readers, but it’s a sure sign that Middle England’s best loved department store is in trouble when it has not only called time on prairie dresses but has to flog its golf course to the highest bidder.

Wait, what? Yes, apparently John Lewis has its own golf course, Winter Hill Golf Club in Cookham, Maidenhead, although not for much longer obviously as it is being offloaded to cut costs.

Flaming Norah – now they tell us? If we’d known there was a golf course we’d have paid a premium to play. See how the be-Pringled beau monde would desert Wentworth in their droves for a round at Jonelle!

I don’t even own a golf stick and I would sign up faster than you can say “never knowingly undersold”. John Lewis is my natural habitat; my other half and I once had a date night in the Oxford Street branch. Did it save our marriage? That’s still up for debate but I did buy some lovely placemats while he hung out with the other surrendered husbands in electronics.

Some years ago, before he became Mayor of the West Midlands, I had the pleasure of interviewing Andy Street, the then-managing director of John Lewis. I brought along an elderly Egyptian cotton duvet cover that had frayed round the buttonholes in the hope of an exchange (yes!) and he confided in me that a “surprisingly high” number of shoppers contacted the partners requesting that their loved ones’ ashes be scattered in the store.

It was, after all, the place they were happiest. The request would always be gently declined, although I suspect a pinch or two finds its way into the shop regardless.

One Mumsnetter, who dreamed of her earthly remains being consigned to the ultimate resting place, confided: “John Lewis! I was thinking of bags up the trouser legs, like in The Great Escape.”

If her ingenuity doesn’t make you smile and nod then you are evidently a member of the Marks & Spencer tribe. That’s nothing to be ashamed of; in recent days we have learned that John Lewis is losing the battle (if not yet the war) against M&S.

Yes, Marks & Sparks will overtake the John Lewis Partnership in the rankings of the UK’s biggest retailers by 2026, according to a new sales forecast by industry magazine Retail Week.

The result was calculated using the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the top 30 retailers by sales in the UK. No, I can’t elaborate on exactly what that means but the main takeaway is that within three years M&S will be girl-bossing it.

In my mind’s eye I like to envision their rivalry as a skirmish between Margo Leadbetter and Hyacinth Bucket, all passive-aggressive point scoring and class-based snubs centred on dropped scones and the correct pronunciation of Althorp.

But really, we need them both to thrive. Now that Debenhams (cheap handbags) is online, BHS is no more (great for tiny pageboy suits) and tumbleweed rolls through the empty aisles at House of Fraser, we’re down to the last two standing.

Marks & Spencer emerged from the Christmas trading season with a perky 6.3 per cent rise in food hall sales and an 8.6 per cent hike in clothing and home. By contrast, in the first half of its financial year, the John Lewis Partnership, which also owns Waitrose supermarkets, posted a £99 million loss.

But – get this – by 2040, John Lewis has said it wants 40 per cent of its profits to be generated outside of retail. I can’t think of anything more out of bounds (d’you see what I did there?) than running a golf club that could also double as a customer cemetery. It’s either that or reinstate those floral frocks.