Britain's 25 best campsites – from wild woodlands to seaside spots

What makes the perfect campsite? It’s been a hot debate in our house this week as we plan (late again) our last-minute summer holiday. Is it the basic field behind a particularly good pub or is it the well-appointed family campsite with morning yoga, a chill-out yurt, and a pop-up barista van?

It’s a prime topic amongst farmers, too, following a new law change in England extending the amount of time they can open campsites without planning permission to 60 days each year (more than double the previous limit). With farmers struggling to reconcile higher costs and lower subsidies, it’s an attractive opportunity to try something different and embrace the continued post-lockdown boom in domestic camping, sustained by squeezed consumers and the increasing costs of foreign travel. Camping platforms like Hipcamp are seeing an upswing in interest from fledgling pop-up campsites as a result of this law change.

For the rest of us, the benefit is clear. More campsites, more competition, and more choice from the array of different camping styles on offer. Because, try as I might to win the argument, (sorry, ‘debate’), there’s no such thing as the perfect campsite. Even a good boozer can’t always swing it.

When it comes to family adventures, not much beats a camping trip - Getty/Collection Mix: Subjects RF

Different people like different things and different campsites suit different audiences. So if the kids need Wi-Fi and my wife needs somewhere to charge her phone, the old pub campsite will have to wait for another time. You’ll find me, instead, with my eyes closed in the chill-out yurt, feet on a pillow and hands around a cinnamon latte. It’s not a bad argument to have to lose.

The great British summer holiday debate ends here, my fellow holidaymakers: camping wins this year again, come rain or shine.

For timid first timers

Four Winds Camping and Canoeing, Cambridgeshire

This flat camping field in the fens offers easy pitching for first-time campers on a small and friendly site. Arrive on a Friday in summer and you can make things easier still by pre-booking a barbecue platter so dinner is taken care of while you busy yourself with pegs and guy ropes. The site has a peaceful riverside setting and canoes available to hire.

Price: From £25.

Coxhill Camping, Kent

A popular family site, with dogs welcome, campfires allowed, and acres of neighbouring woodland to roam, Coxhill Camping has brand-new shower facilities for 2023, making it even more suitable for first-timers. It’s a 20-minute, off-road walk to the village of Shepherdswell, with a good shop, pub, café, playground, and a mainline railway station. Close to Dover, it’s also a popular stop-off point for those catching a ferry further south.

Price: From £12.

Dragonfly Woodland Camping, Pembrokeshire

This laid-back campsite offers secluded pitches among the trees of a nine-acre woodland that’s part of a family farm. Each pitch has a firepit with logs included and a shelter over a picnic bench that means you can enjoy the outdoors, whatever the weather. There are stretch-canvas covers for communal areas too. The site is close to the Cleddau Estuary and not far from Pembrokeshire’s beautiful beaches.

Price: From £40.

Cosy and secluded Dragonfly Woodland Camping in Pembrokeshire

Kestrel Lodge, Lake District

This sociable campsite is both family- and dog-friendly with a fantastic location close to Bassenthwaite Lake. There are great views of the fells and the owners keep the facilities immaculately clean. A handy honesty shop is stocked with bits and bobs so there’s no need to panic if you’ve forgotten something. And if you don’t fancy cooking at all, there’s a pub within walking distance.

Price: From £24.

Worfe Camping , Shropshire

If you’re nervous about sharing facilities, this campsite in Shropshire may be the place for you. Each of the six grassy off-grid pitches, set within a 48-acre working farm, has its own compost loo, shower, picnic bench and firepit: it’s proper camping with bells on. Other highlights include a handy undercover space with sofas and a kettle, a riverside setting and a location not far from Ironbridge Gorge.

Price: From £50.

For the glampers

Rockfield Glamping, Monmouthshire

Bell tents with their own bathrooms put a bit of rock-star luxury into Rockfield Glamping. Tents are warmed by log-burning stoves, the horse-box bathrooms feature actual baths, and a welcome bottle of bubbly eases you into glamping in the Welsh countryside.

Price: From £150.

Seaview Tipis, Cornwall

High on a cliff, the 10 Seaview Tipis offer adult-only glamping overlooking the Bedruthan Steps. The tipis are comfortably kitted out and each has a firepit to help you make the most of the views.

Price: From £122.

Seaview Tipis come with some serious coastal views

Bamburgh Under Canvas, Northumberland

Five lotus bell tents offer glamping for grown-ups in a spacious seven-acre field, all with proper beds and bedding, a log-burning stove and views towards the Cheviot Hills. There are shared loos and hot showers with eco-friendly toiletries, and you can walk to the village, castle and beach in around 15 minutes.

Price: From £125.

Celtic Woodland Holidays, Powys

The cabins and tree house at this woodland site offer a way to get off grid without going the whole hog in a tent. Fairy lights line pathways to these curvy timber constructions, which are powered by solar energy. They have a log burner, beds (but no bedding) and kitchenettes. Bookable extras, like bedding and barbecue packs, make holidays even easier.

Price: From £25.

Loch Katrine Eco Camping, Scotland

There are ten lochside lodges at this site in Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park, from which you can walk up mountains, hire bikes or take to the glassy waters. Lodges vary from cosy to family-sized with en-suite facilities, but all are comfortable and well appointed.

Price: From £75.

For the intrepid

Badrallach Campsite, Scotland

This remote campsite in the Highlands is the perfect place for a proper adventure – even for beginner campers. The location overlooking Loch Broom is pretty wild and offers access to plenty of outdoor activities but with the reassurance of campsite facilities and a warden who visits daily. There’s even a bothy which is usually available for the use of campers if the weather or midges get a bit much outside.

Price: From £10.

Badrallach Campsite overlooks Loch Broom - Getty

Beech Estate Campsite, East Sussex

You don’t have to venture far from London to find a campsite that ticks the intrepid box. Beech Estate offers pitches and bell tents among the trees of a 600-acre wood, within a couple of hours’ drive of the city. Campfires, compost loos, bucket showers and birdsong add to the sense of adventure that starts when you wind your way down woodland pathways to find your pitch.

Price: From £24.

Hazel Mount Fellside, Cumbria

This almost wild campsite offers pitches on the quiet western edge of the Lake District. You park up and walk to a grassy, off-grid camping pitch that’s one of just four. None have electric hook-up or running water but there are compost loos and incredible views of the Duddon Estuary. While you are well off the tourist trail, you’re still close to Coniston Water, Ambleside and Windermere.

Price: From £25.

Hazel Mount Fellside, Cumbria, is the perfect getaway for those wanting to get back to nature

Hole Station, Devon

This site offers grown-up camping with campfires in a 23-acre woodland. Its 19 pitches each have their own loo and are well-spaced among the trees. You can pitch your own tent, park up in a campervan or rent a tent from owners, Greg and Liz. These pre-pitched tents with safari-style camp kitchens offer an easy way to adventure that’s perfect for beginner campers.

Price: From £13.

Mynydd Mawr, Gwynedd

This traditional campsite on the tip of the Llŷn Peninsula will win over intrepid first-time campers with its sea and countryside views. There are plenty of walks from the site, including the two-mile hike along the coast to Aberdaron where there’s a beach and boat trips to Bardsey Island. Back on site, immaculate facilities, electric hook-ups and a cafe make the camping easy if the Welsh weather is tough.

Price: From £13.

For social types

Whitlingham Broad, Norfolk

This established campsite in the Broads manages the impressive feat of offering masses of green space and immediate access to the water, whilst still being within walking distance of a vibrant city. The shops, spires, and cafés of Norwich are a half-hour walk away, though it feels a million miles when you’re sat beside the campfire listening to a cuckoo. An award-winning Outdoor Education Centre on the doorstep provides family activities, including kayaking, sailing and windsurfing.

Price: From £13.

Walltree House Camping, Northamptonshire

It’s all about camping with friends at Walltree House, where pitches are mown into sociable clusters with shared campfire pits in the middle. There are 30 pitches situated in the grounds of Walltree House, a farmhouse B&B, all sharing rustic

facilities and a countryside setting in Northamptonshire. It’s a great base from which to explore with an exciting array of activities a short stroll away at Hinton Airfield.

Price: From £14.

Walltree House is a great spot for camping with friends

Coverack Camping, Cornwall

Run by the Roskilly family (of Cornish ice-cream fame), this farm campsite overlooks a valley speckled by dairy cows, leading down to sandy Coverack Cove. It’s spacious and sociable but a series of hedges creates a much smaller feel. It’s also the closest campsite to Coverack village (five minutes’ walk), which has all the basics; a shop, fish and chips and somewhere to hire kayaks and paddleboards.

Price: From £28.

Radcot Leisure on Thames, Oxfordshire

There’s no reception desk for this campsite. Instead, you check in at the bar of Ye Olde Swan pub then make your way over the bridge to riverside pitches and tipis on an island in The Thames. It’s a lovely and lively location with food, drinks and a beer garden just a stroll away, and paddleboards and kayaks available to hire too.

Price: From £18

Hawarden Farm Shop, Flintshire

A communal campfire area, shared undercover spaces and a farm shop with a bar make Hawarden Farm Shop a sociable spot to camp. It offers plenty of space, style and good food in North Wales. There are bell tents for those who don’t have their own, and the farm shop cafe and bar mean there’s an option for those who don’t fancy campfire cooking.

Price: From £44.

For the quirky

Wilderly, Suffolk

A train carriage, a treehouse, a boat floating on its own lake… but it’s not just the accommodation that makes Wilderly, in the Waveney Valley, a quirky and theatrical place to stay. It’s also home to pygmy goats and peacocks, has a spaceship you can watch films in, and a tiny airstrip next door, where host, Sergei, can take you for sunset flights in the UK’s first electric aircraft.

Price: From £85.

Wilderly is a quirky and theatrical place to stay - Hipcamp

Goytree Glamping, Herefordshire

A treehouse, two yurts and a unique canvas and timber construction make up the accommodation at Goytree Glamping where there’s a kind of rustic luxury on offer. Set on an 18-acre organic farm close to the Welsh border and the Brecon Beacons, each features a cosy space crafted from natural materials and has a wood-fired hot tub or roll-top copper bath. These utterly charming off-grid getaways have a fairytale appeal.

Price: From £120.

Ayrshire Airstream, Scotland

A classic American caravan and Polynesian tiki bar are found next to a babbling burn in a Scottish glade at this exclusive-hire site. The caravan has its own kitchen, loo and power shower and is fitted out in modern style with a few nods to its 1970s roots. Outside there’s a covered deck, a hot tub, fire pit and hammock as well as that private bar.

Price: From £162.

Renisons Farm, Cumbria

You can buy anything on Facebook these days. That’s how regenerative farmers, Nic and Reno, landed three army trucks from the Czech Republic, which they’ve kitted out with king-sized beds, foldaway tables, and paired with wood-fired hot tubs and kitchen waggons. Each is positioned with prime views down the Eden Valley towards the Lake District and the

Howgill Fells, though there are plenty of lesser-known hills on the doorstep well worth a wander.

Price: From £90.

Camping at Renisons Farm comes with king-sized beds - Hipcamp

Big Sky Hideaway, Lincolnshire

Choose to stay on an American bus or a British one at Big Sky Hideaway. They are the comfiest and quirkiest of a whole range of accommodation options on this flat fenland site, six miles from the market town of Boston. Each has been well converted to provide a unique space for up to six people on a sociable site which is also home to a herd of alpacas.

Price: From £65.

Jonathan Knight is Chief Camper at Hipcamp (formerly Cool Camping). Additional writing by James Warner Smith and Amy Woodland. Visit hipcamp.com for more camping inspiration.

