Britain’s worst baby killer jetted to Ibiza in middle of her murder spree

Lucy Letby was 'out of control' when she returned after a week in Ibiza in June 2016

Britain’s worst baby killer jetted out to the party capital of the world in the middle of her killing spree.

Lucy Letby, 33, was “out of control” when she returned after a week in Ibiza in June 2016 having already “got away with so much”.

After arriving back to work at the Countess of Chester Hospital, she murdered two triplet boys, Baby O and Baby P.

Days after she attempted to murder Baby N, Letby and two friends flew out to the island during the height of the party season.

In a message as her holiday came to an end, Letby joked with friends that she would be “back with a bang” after a week enjoying the beach bars on Ibiza’s stunning coastline.

Lucy Letby

For seven days, while Letby was enjoying the Balearic sunshine, there were no incidents on the neonatal ward, but within 72 hours of Letby’s message, two of the triplet brothers were dead and she tried to kill another baby.

On the day after one of three identical triplets died, a colleague suggested she probably would not want to go back to work. She replied with a sad emoji: “I want to be in Ibiza”.

It is believed Letby stayed in the picturesque resort of San Miguel de Balansat on the north side of the island, nestled in a cove and surrounded by lush pine-covered cliffs

She stayed in the three-star Hotel Cartago, built into the cliff face and with stunning views of the clear waters of the former fishing port.

When Letby’s home was raided more than two years later in July 2018, officers found a bag from the hotel which contained four shift handover sheets for the dates of June 23, June 24, June 25 and June 28, 2016, and an NHS “registered children’s nurse” work badge.

Lucy Letby

The handover sheets covered Letby’s shifts where she murdered two of the triplets and attacked another baby on three successive days.

During Letby’s time at the hotel in Ibiza, she relaxed with friends at a beach club or at the hotel’s two pools or various bars.

The hotel also featured a Chinese restaurant, dining room, boutique, watersports and tapas bar which she raved about to friends when she got home.

Story continues

The 550-room hotel, which was popular with Brits and Germans, has now closed and is being refurbished as the resort moves more upmarket but the hotel had branded itself online as a place for families.

Lucy Letby

It boasted of its location on “a cliff facing the beach with panoramic views over the bay of Ibiza” and how guests would enjoy “relaxation and fun at Hotel Club Cartago”.

A local worker called Zoro, who ran events at the hotel and now works next door, said British guests would congregate in the “Western Saloon” at the beach club in the evening where the hotel would put on shows.

“There were films, music nights, dancing, karaoke, lots of audience participation. We would even have hypnotists. Everyone would come and watch and the English enjoyed it a lot.

“The hotel was all-inclusive, with free cocktails, meals and events. Everyone would have a really good time. People would mostly stay in the resort. Still lots of British people run a fan page with their memories of it”.

An Ibiza bag found at the home of Lucy Letby by police

A former receptionist said: “It was a family hotel, we got lots of people coming back year after year and we would get to know them. It wasn’t very common to have groups of young people that were not a couple.

“Now I hear what this woman has done, it’s worrying that she was there staying in our family hotel. Why did she choose to come here?”

The small town features around a dozen restaurants and bars, including an Irish bar popular with Brits who tend to enjoy catamaran trips and only occasionally go clubbing, according to staff working in the excursions office.

“If you are visiting here, you are not here for the clubs. It’s a family place and you stay in the resort,” he said. “The most popular thing would be going on the catamaran to Fuerteventura.

“Occasionally we will get people who go to the clubs but it will be for one night and they come back the next morning.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.