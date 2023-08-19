Pictures show Lucy Letby drinking cocktails and partying on hen do at height of murders

Lucy Letby

Pictures have emerged showing Lucy Letby drinking cocktails and partying on hen dos with friends at the height of her killing spree.

Two of the images were taken just hours before the nurse murdered Baby A in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital.

As the child lay dying, his heartbroken mother pleaded with her “Please don’t let my baby die, please don’t let my baby die”.

In the images, Letby, 33, who is at the forefront of the group, is pictured smiling with 16 friends at a hen do in York on June 7 2015.

The group visited a number of bars and later posed for pictures at the train station carrying pink balloons.

The next evening, Letby returned to the Countess of Chester Hospital and injected air into the bloodstream of Baby A, who weighed just 3 lbs and 12 oz when he was born 12 weeks premature.

Letby on a hen do in York on June 7 2015 - the next day she killed Baby A

Over the next twelve months, she would go on to kill six more children, and attempt to kill another six.

Throughout that time, the neonatal nurse lived a seemingly normal life, socialising with friends, betting on the races and jetting off for summer holidays.

Lucy Letby

One picture posted on 31 October 2015 shows Letby grinning and posing for photographs at a wedding. Just a week earlier she had killed her fifth victim, Baby I.

Eight months later, and just hours after she had attempted to murder Baby N, Letby and two friends flew out to the Spanish island of Ibiza during the height of the party season.

Lucy Letby

Lucy Letby

In a message as her holiday came to an end, Letby joked with friends that she would be “back with a bang” after a week enjoying the beach bars on Ibiza’s stunning coastline.

For seven days while Letby was enjoying the Balearic sunshine, there were no incidents on the neonatal ward, but within 72 hours of Letby’s message, two baby triplet brothers were dead.

On the day after one of the three identical triplets died a colleague suggested she probably would not want to go back to work. She replied with a sad emoji: “I want to be in Ibiza”.

It is believed Letby stayed in the picturesque family resort of San Miguel de Balansat on the north side of the island, nestled in a cove and surrounded by lush pine-covered cliffs.

Lucy Letby

Lucy Letby

She stayed in the three-star Hotel Cartago, built into the cliff face and with stunning views of the clear waters of the former fishing port.

Staff said it was unusual for groups of young people, like Letby and her friends, to come to the more relaxed side of the famous party island.

A former receptionist said: “It was a family hotel, we got lots of people coming back year after year and we would get to know them. It wasn’t very common to have groups of young people that were not a couple.

“Now I hear what this woman has done, it’s worrying that she was there staying in our family hotel. Why did she choose to come here?”

Lucy Letby

Speaking to Panorama, criminologist David Wilson was asked whether Letby fitted the profile of a “healthcare serial killer”.

“No, she doesn’t”, he replied. “She is very social, she is very socialised, she has friendship groups, she has people in the hospital who befriend her, mentor her.

“She is someone who is not seen suspiciously. There is no evidence she is fascinated by serial killers”.

Even after she was removed from clinical duties after doctors finally convinced managers to take action, she continued to live a seemingly carefree life, despite knowing she was being looked at in connection with the deaths.

Lucy Letby was 'out of control' when she returned after a week in Ibiza in June 2016

During her nine-month long trial, Letby claimed she was isolated after being placed on clerical duties at the hospital in July 2016.

Nick Johnson KC, prosecuting, presented her with a file of messages and photographs together with diary entries.

“You were having a good time, weren’t you? Drinking fizz, out on the razzle, going to the races”, he asked her.

Letby replied: “Yes, there were times over those years when I had good times.”

Jurors were shown a photograph of Letby and her father, John, on holiday in July 2016.

Lucy Letby

Letby wearing a pink and grey Christmas jumper with colleagues from the unit

In August 2016 Letby photographed her parents on a trip to Cheshire and another picture was taken with her two cousins.

In one picture taken in December 2016, a beaming Letby is seen wearing a pink and grey Christmas jumper with colleagues from the unit.

Just three months earlier, Letby had learned the reason she had been removed from the ward was she was being connected to the deaths.

“I received a letter from the RCN in which I had been informed of the true reason for my redeployment was I was being held responsible [for the deaths],” she said in court.

On New Year’s Eve 2016 Letby wrote on Facebook: “I’m not the same person I was when 2016 began but I’m fortunate to have my own home.

“I’ve met some incredible people and I have family and friends who have stood by me regardless.

“Thank you to those who have kept me smiling. Wishing every happiness to us all in 2017.”