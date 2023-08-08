The historic Black Country in has been reduced to a large pile of rubble - Stop Press Media / Alamy Live News

Britain’s “wonkiest pub” should be rebuilt ‘brick by brick’ after the building was demolished following a fire, the West Midlands mayor has said.

The Crooked House in the Black Country, known for its lopsided structure, caught fire on Saturday night.

The structure has since been demolished, with photos that emerged on Monday showing the building reduced to a large pile of rubble.

West Midlands mayor Andy Street said the fire was “deeply upsetting” in a letter to Roger Lees, Leader of South Staffordshire Council, co-signed by the West Midlands night time economy advisor, Alex Claridge, and shared to Twitter.

“This pub [...] clearly holds real cultural and historical significance to the West Midlands,” he wrote. “We therefore found it deeply upsetting to see the iconic location gutted in this way.

“Whilst we do not yet know the cause of the fire or the outcome of any investigations being conducted by Staffordshire Police or Staffordshire Fire & Rescue, it is clear that we should not allow such a tragic act to be the end of the Crooked House.

“We therefore ask you that the property is rebuilt brick by brick (using as much original material as possible) before any further discussions about the future of the site take place.”

The 18th century pub caught fire on Saturday night

Around 30 firefighters were called to the fire at around 22:00 on Saturday, with Staffordshire Police attending at 22.45pm. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said no one was inside the building at the time and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

It is not known who was responsible for the destruction of the pub, which was sold by previous owner Marston’s last month.

The 18th century pub, near Dudley, became a landmark popular for its unusual sloping appearance after mining subsidence in the 19th century caused one side of the building to sink, creating optical illusions inside such as pennies appearing to roll up the bar.

A request for listed status protection for the property was made just one week before the fire, officials from Historic England told The Telegraph.

Under such protection, owners of listed buildings must apply to local authorities in order to make any physical changes to the site.

The pub was known for its unusual sloping appearance because of 19th century mining subsidence - Loop Images Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Former Dudley North MP, Lord Ian Austin, shared a picture of the destruction on Twitter alongside a tweet reading: “The Crooked House, a 200-year-old Black Country landmark. Sold by @‌MarstonsPLC as a ‘going concern’. Set on fire and now demolished. Tragedy. Very interested to see what happens to the site now.”

On Monday, before the pub’s demolition, Mr Street wrote on Twitter: “A lot of questions surrounding the Crooked House fire that need answering, and I’m sure the authorities will get to the truth.

“Today all we can say is what a tragedy, and I sincerely hope this iconic Black Country landmark can be restored and preserved.”

In a statement issued on Monday, Detective Inspector Richard Dancey, from CID, said: “This incident has caused a great deal of speculation locally and we understand the significance of the building within the local community.

“We would like to remind the public that our investigation is ongoing and we are reviewing all of the available evidence alongside fire investigators to determine the cause of the incident.

“Those who may have any useful information are urged to get in touch with us whilst we continue to complete our lines of enquiry alongside the fire service.”