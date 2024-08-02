Britain wins equestrian team jumping at the Paris Olympics ahead of the US and France

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — Britain won the team jumping event on Friday for its second equestrian gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

Ben Maher riding Dallas Vegas Batilly, Harry Charles aboard Romeo 88 and Scott Brash on Jefferson had just two penalty points among them at the Palace of Versailles, with the U.S. taking the silver medal and host France finishing with the bronze.

Charles had a faultless round less than a month after breaking an arm in a fall at Aachen in Germany.

It was the third time Britain has won Olympic team jumping. The other titles were at London 2012 — when Charles' father was on the team — and Helsinki 1952. For Maher it was a third Olympic gold and he could add a fourth if he defends his individual jumping title on Tuesday.

The American team featuring Laura Kraut riding Baloutinue, Karl Cook aboard Caracole de La Roque and veteran McLain Ward on Ilex had four penalty points.

France had seven penalty points — the same as the Netherlands in fourth — but they edged out the Dutch team by finishing with a combined time that was just 0.57 seconds quicker.

Britain's first gold of the Games was also in equestrian, when it successfully defended its team eventing title on Monday.

