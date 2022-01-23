Britain’s welfare system ‘unfit for purpose’ with millions struggling, experts warn

Miranda Bryant
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Gary Calton/the Observer</span>
Photograph: Gary Calton/the Observer

Britain’s welfare system is “unfit for purpose” and in urgent need of reform, experts warned on Sunday amid fears that millions more families will struggle to make ends meet amid the dual pressures of the pandemic and the spiralling cost-of-living crisis.

The soaring price of food and rent, along with energy bills – which are expected to more than double in April when the price cap is lifted, bringing the number of households under “fuel stress” to at least 6 million – is forcing families to choose between basic essentials such as food and heat, the experts said, while growing numbers are being forced into debt and relying on food banks.

The warning comes as a damning report, due to be published on Monday, calls for rapid reforms to the social security system to protect low-income families from extreme hardship as its lead author cautioned that they “don’t have any resilience left”.

Covid Realities, a two-year study by the universities of York and Birmingham and the Child Poverty Action Group documenting the lives of 150 low-income families with children during the pandemic, says Covid has exposed and exacerbated existing problems with the benefits system.

“Our social security system is currently ill-suited to protect people from poverty, and to provide individuals with some level of security as they navigate what are often temporary challenges in their lives – for example, the loss of a job, relationship breakdown, parenting and care work or ill health,” said Ruth Patrick, senior lecturer in social policy at York University and leader of the research programme.

“This was clear before the pandemic, but Covid-19 further exposed and highlighted just what it means when your social security system is simply unfit for purpose.”

Patrick said many were struggling before the pandemic, which added to difficulties that are now being compounded by the cost-of-living crisis. “People have just been battered again and again by things and they don’t have any resilience left.”

She said many are being forced into making “impossible” trade-offs – sitting in the dark to conserve electricity or saving the heating for when the children come home – and are living in fear of the coming months, which is also having an effect on mental health. “People are experiencing stress, anxiety and insecurity about how they’ll manage now and in the future,” she said.

estate agent signs
A housing benefit freeze is compounding the problem for claimants. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

The report, created with parents and carers living in poverty, calls for changes to the welfare system, which it said often increases financial pressures on families because of structural issues with universal credit, which was cut by £20 a week to pre-pandemic levels in October.

Jo Barker-Marsh, 49, who lives with her 12-year-old son Harry in Manchester, said people on low incomes were already “on our knees” in 2020, but now the situation is even worse. “We’re not having the chance to recover from anything,” she said.

The former film-maker, who lost her part-time cleaning job at the start of the pandemic, said as a result of her heating bills doubling they are living in one room to conserve heat and friends are helping out with groceries.

“We’re quite used to putting a load of blankets on, but this is actually way beyond anything I can budget for. I cannot budget for an increase of up to 54% heating my home.” She said she feels “desolate and angry”.

A government spokesperson said: “We’re providing extensive support to those on the lowest incomes, including putting an average of £1,000 more per year into the pockets of working families on universal credit, increasing the living wage to provide an extra £1,000 for a full-time worker, and helping with the cost of fuel bills and rent arrears.”

Labour called for “fundamental reform” to universal credit and a cut to VAT on energy bills, and the expansion of the warm home discount scheme, which offers a one-off electricity bill discount to those who are eligible between October and March.

Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow work and pensions secretary, said: “Years of Tory economic incompetence have landed working people, families and pensioners with rocketing heating bills, punishing tax rises, rising prices and the highest inflation for 30 years, which will mean a real-terms cut in the support people rely on this April. Coming on top of the universal credit cut, this will cause real hardship for families.

“Hopeless Tory ministers claim they can’t fix the five-week wait for universal credit. But it’s clear that this system needs fundamental reform.”

Research by the Resolution Foundation thinktank found that the number of households falling into fuel stress, spending at least 10% of their budget on energy bills, will triple overnight in April to 27%, affecting an additional 4 million households.

Jack Leslie, a senior economist at the foundation, said the government needs to take urgent action, potentially offering targeted support either through universal credit or by expanding the warm home discount, or face “catastrophe”.

Related: Benefits must rise to twice as much as planned to ease cost of living crisis, says IFS

“If there isn’t policy action, there will be really significant numbers in the UK who are going to struggle to get by,” he said, adding: “This is absolutely a catastrophe coming down the track and we know it’s coming and something needs to be done.”

The combined impact of rising living costs, high rent and last year’s housing benefit freeze is also causing problems, especially in big cities such as London, along with the south-east, Northern Ireland, the Midlands and the south-west.

Darren Baxter, a policy manager at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, an anti-poverty charity, said that across the country rent increases are “pushing far too many people into poverty”.

Victoria Benson, chief executive of the single-parent charity Gingerbread, said urgent targeted support is especially needed for single parents, some of whom are going without food to feed their children and putting childcare costs on credit cards. “They have to make that really stark choice between food or fuel. It’s really difficult,” she said.

She also called for an increase to universal credit so that single parents can afford to feed their families and heat their homes: “It seems to me that there’s something very wrong if people who are working still can’t afford to feed their families.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • Attendance to be halved for Canadian men's World Cup qualifier in Hamilton

    What was expected to be a capacity crowd of 24,000 for Canada's high-profile World Cup qualifier against the U.S. on Jan. 30 at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field will now be restricted to 12,000. The game sold out in three hours last month, with Canada Soccer riding the on-field success of John Herdman's team. Canada Soccer, in following relevant public health guidelines, says it will cancel all tickets sold and offer a new window to buy tickets for the reduced-capacity configuration. Refunds will be

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and

  • ESPN will not send reporters to Beijing Olympics

    BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — ESPN has joined the increasing number of media companies that will not be sending reporters to next month's Beijing Olympics due to continued concerns about rising COVID-19 cases worldwide and China’s strict policy about those who test positive. Executive Vice President Norby Williamson, who is in charge of ESPN's event and studio productions, said in a statement that the network had planned to send four reporters to China but they will now join a larger group covering the

  • Canadiens GM Hughes thrilled to start building winning franchise in his hometown

    MONTREAL — On a stage laid out directly onto the Bell Centre ice, the Montreal Canadiens introduced newly hired general manager Kent Hughes on Wednesday afternoon. The Beaconsfield, Que. native signed a five-year deal to team up with executive vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and become the 18th GM in Habs history. The former sports agent is leaving behind his firm Quartexx Management, which he joined in 2016, in help end the struggles of his hometown hockey team and build a winne

  • Tampa Bay's Stamkos one of 4 voted to NHL All-Star squads

    NEW YORK (AP) — Centers Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Nazem Kadri of the Colorado Avalanche and Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers, and Anaheim winger Troy Terry won the final roster spots for All-Star Weekend as a result of fan voting, the NHL announced Monday. The league said Zibanejad cannot attend the Feb. 4-5 event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for personal reasons. He will be replaced by Pittsburgh Penguins left wing Jake Guentzel, who finished second in the Metropolitan

  • Player's Own Voice podcast: Natalie Spooner primed for Olympic puck drop

    On the eve of Olympic competition, it is reassuring to see that women's international hockey is no longer a tale of two countries. Canada-USA is the rivalry that North Americans love, of course, but Finland, Russia and Germany are all serious contenders nowadays, which can only be beneficial for the game. Canadian forward Natalie Spooner can barely wait for the puck to drop in Beijing. It may seem like a paradox, but she is convinced that the enforced isolation from COVID has actually injected n

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers agree to terms with quarterback Collaros on contract extension

    WINNIPEG — American Zach Collaros will be under centre this season to help the Winnipeg Blue Bombers chase a third straight Grey Cup title. The Bombers announced Thursday evening they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with their starting quarterback, who was the CFL's outstanding player last season. Collaros was scheduled to become a free agent next month. The six-foot, 222-pound former Cincinnati star will return for a third season with Winnipeg and 10th in the CFL. Collaros w

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • How 2 Canadian women are set to realize their Olympic hockey dreams from behind the bench

    When Canada's Olympic women's hockey roster was announced last week, assistant coach Ali Domenico was stuck in quarantine, unable to watch with the rest of the team. "Even knowing the players who were going to be selected, I was just pretty choked up," Domenico said. "It's really important for me to have that impact on players' lives, and now the fact that I'm going to the Olympics — it's a dream come true pretty quickly." Domenico and fellow assistant Kori Cheverie, both 34, are set to make the

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Marchand fires back at Trocheck's 'rat' comment, then deletes Instagram post

    “This is like comparing a Lambo to a Prius,” Marchand wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

  • Mitch Marner's magic returns as Leafs lock in on Atlantic

    Mitch Marner starred in the Maple Leafs 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Blues, assisting Auston Matthews as well as scoring his own eye-catching goal. Head coach Sheldon Keefe is determined to win the Atlantic Division and the Leafs will need all of Mitch Marner's magic to do it.&nbsp; On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar also addresses the Dallas Cowboys comparisons and surveys the trade market for defensive reinforcements.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • U. of Michigan reaches $490M settlement over sexual abuse

    The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school, those involved in the agreement said Wednesday. Attorney Parker Stinar said that 1,050 people will share in the settlement, which was reached the night before. University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed the settlement and said a statement would be released later Wednesday. “I am proud to announce that a settlement was reached

  • AHL player Krystof Hrabik suspended 30 games for racist gesture

    An AHL player has been suspended 30 games for making a racist gesture toward a Black opponent.

  • Malkin, Crosby lift streaking Penguins over Senators

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa

  • Scotties Tournament of Hearts women's curling good to go in Thunder Bay, Ont., maybe even with fans

    The Scotties Tournament of Hearts has received the go-ahead to proceed in Thunder Bay, Ont., later this month, but the plan for tickets to the national women's curling championship is still up in the air. Curling Canada announced Thursday it has received approval from provincial health authorities to hold the competition in the northwestern Ontario city. The event is slated to run Jan. 28 through Feb. 6 at Fort William Gardens. "With the advancement of the new Omicron variant, we wanted to ensur

  • Canada's Walker, Snith 8th in Olympic men's luge tune-up in St. Moritz

    Tristan Walker and Justin Snith adjusted well to their first time racing on the non-refrigerated track in St. Moritz, Switzerland, paddling to the fastest start times in both heats for a season-best finish in Saturday's luge World Cup doubles finale. The 30-year-old Canadians, who are gearing up for their fourth Olympic appearance next month in Beijing, have struggled all season to reach their top form. "The starts were very good. We feel like we've been short-changed by the timing eyes over the