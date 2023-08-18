Britain warns Denmark ‘terror attacks likely’ after Koran burnings

Yemenis protest to denounce the burning of the Koran in Sweden and Denmark - Mohammed Hamoud/Getty Images Europe

Britain on Friday asked its citizens to be vigilant when travelling to Denmark due to possible attacks following Koran burnings by anti-Islam activists in Denmark and Sweden that have outraged Muslims.

Britain and the US government have previously warned of possible attacks in neighbouring Sweden, which raised its terrorism alert to the second highest level on Thursday.

“Terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Denmark. Attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places frequented by foreigners,” the Foreign Office warned as it updated its travel advice.

The authorities in Denmark have successfully disrupted a number of planned attacks and made a number of arrests, it added.

Sweden has also said it thwarted attacks after Koran burnings and other acts against Islam’s holiest text outraged Muslims and triggered threats from jihadists.

Earlier on Friday, Sweden’s government said it had tightened security at embassies and other missions due to an increase in threats against Swedish interests abroad.

Both Danish and Swedish governments have condemned the burnings and are considering amending laws that could stop them, but critics at home say such moves need to preserve freedom of speech that is protected in their constitutions.