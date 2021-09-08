Britain would have wanted diverse government in Afghanistan, says PM's spokesman

·1 min read
Britain's PM Johnson leaves Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain would have wanted to see a "diverse" leadership team in Afghanistan after the Taliban announced an interim government, but that is not what London has seen, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to judge the Taliban on their actions ... We would want to see, in any situation, a diverse group in leadership which seeks to address the pledges that the Taliban themselves have set out and that's not what we have seen," the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Michael Holden)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories